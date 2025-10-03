Taschen’s all-encompassing history of Ferrari is a mighty monograph for a mighty brand
At nearly 700 pages, this new book from Taschen is the ultimate gift for the Ferrari fan in your life, spanning the brand’s history on road and track from inception through to the present day
Ah, Ferrari, that classic case study of mythology’s role in capitalism. A company that has managed its image and legacy with a bravura and unrivalled combination of arrogance and accomplishment, Ferrari has both a rich racing history and enviable commercial success. Not only that, Ferrari has become shorthand for the traditional, if clichéd, glories of Italian culture – vivid, sensual, life-loving, mercurial and passionate.
Taschen’s updated and enhanced Ferrari monograph brings the marque’s story more up to date and gives more than a little justification to this myth-making. Overseen by author Pino Alleivi and with full cooperation and access to the Maranello archives, Ferrari is a mighty homage to a name that continues to make its mark on the world of motorsport, performance, innovation and luxury branding.
Ferrari is something akin to a swan, graceful, smooth and powerful above the surface, but out of sight it is paddling like hell. How else to explain the legendary Italian manufacturer’s ability to spring new models on an unsuspecting public with surprising regularity? How else to explain the merchandising machine that embraces everything from rollercoasters to teddy bears, and high-end audio to Montblanc pens? There’s even a roaring trade in relic-like components once used in F1.
Inside you'll find a historical overview of Enzo Ferrari's life and achievements before the founding of his eponymous company, with a wealth of archive imagery and new photography. The book also includes a comprehensive graphical guide to all Ferrari models – road and track – made from 1940 to 2024. Every book has to end somewhere, and since going to print the relentless Maranello machine has announced both the Amalfi and the 849 Testarossa.
Such is the brand’s strength and reach that you can be sure that this monograph – originally released in a unique and elaborate Marc Newson-designed edition – will be revised and revisited in the years to come. More models, more victories (hopefully) and yet more appealing machines – including the introduction of its first ever all-electric car – are practically guaranteed.
Iconic images from Ferrari's history on road and track
Ferrari, Pino Alleivi, Taschen, £125, Taschen.com, @Taschen
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
