Ah, Ferrari, that classic case study of mythology’s role in capitalism. A company that has managed its image and legacy with a bravura and unrivalled combination of arrogance and accomplishment, Ferrari has both a rich racing history and enviable commercial success. Not only that, Ferrari has become shorthand for the traditional, if clichéd, glories of Italian culture – vivid, sensual, life-loving, mercurial and passionate.

Taschen’s updated and enhanced Ferrari monograph brings the marque’s story more up to date and gives more than a little justification to this myth-making. Overseen by author Pino Alleivi and with full cooperation and access to the Maranello archives, Ferrari is a mighty homage to a name that continues to make its mark on the world of motorsport, performance, innovation and luxury branding.

A spread from Ferrari: left, the Ferrari 125 S at the entrance of the Maranello factory, 1947. On the right, Enzo Ferrari driving a CMN racing car in the 1919 Targa Florio (Image credit: Taschen)

Ferrari is something akin to a swan, graceful, smooth and powerful above the surface, but out of sight it is paddling like hell. How else to explain the legendary Italian manufacturer’s ability to spring new models on an unsuspecting public with surprising regularity? How else to explain the merchandising machine that embraces everything from rollercoasters to teddy bears, and high-end audio to Montblanc pens? There’s even a roaring trade in relic-like components once used in F1.

A spread from Ferrari: 'At the end of September 1936, the Alfa Romeo vehicles from Scuderia Ferrari are shipped at the port of Genoa on the Rex, the fastest transatlantic liner in the world at the time, heading for New York to participate in the Vanderbilt Cup. Four cars were sent to the United States.' (Image credit: Taschen)

Inside you'll find a historical overview of Enzo Ferrari's life and achievements before the founding of his eponymous company, with a wealth of archive imagery and new photography. The book also includes a comprehensive graphical guide to all Ferrari models – road and track – made from 1940 to 2024. Every book has to end somewhere, and since going to print the relentless Maranello machine has announced both the Amalfi and the 849 Testarossa.

A spread from Ferrari: 'Torrential rain at the start of the 1968 Le Mans 24 Hours, when the Ferrari 275 LM of Masten Gregory–Charlie Kolb sprints ahead, followed by the Ford GT40 of Jackie Oliver–Brian Muir and the Alpine 220 of Henri Grandsire–Gérard Larrousse.' (Image credit: Taschen)

Such is the brand’s strength and reach that you can be sure that this monograph – originally released in a unique and elaborate Marc Newson-designed edition – will be revised and revisited in the years to come. More models, more victories (hopefully) and yet more appealing machines – including the introduction of its first ever all-electric car – are practically guaranteed.

A spread from Ferrari featuring part of the marque's extensive output (Image credit: Taschen)

A spread from Ferrari: at left, the Bertone-designed Dino 308 GT4 of 1973. At right, 'Enzo Ferrari with the blue 330 GT 2+2, which he often drove when he traveled' (Image credit: Taschen)

Iconic images from Ferrari's history on road and track

From Ferrari, Taschen: 'The concentrated expression of Mexican driver Ricardo Rodríguez driving the rear-engine Ferrari 246 Sport in 1961' (Image credit: Taschen)

From Ferrari, Taschen: 'The Ferrari 158 of John Surtees appears to be floating on water at the British Grand Prix of 1963, where the English driver came second, preceded by Jim Clark with the Lotus-Climax' (Image credit: Taschen)

From Ferrari, Taschen: 'Jacky Ickx, the son of a journalist, began his racing career in motocross competitions. Twice he won second place in the F1 World Championship, in 1969 and 1970. Enzo Ferrari called him “Pierino la peste” (Peter the rascal).' (Image credit: Taschen)

From Ferrari, Taschen: 'Great professional racing drivers, but also passionate local drivers who took on the challenge of the Targa Florio, standing against the giants, like private drivers Salvatore Calascibetta and Pietro Lo Piccolo, who came in eleventh place in 1970 with the Dino 206 S' (Image credit: Taschen)

From Ferrari, Taschen: 'An imposing-looking Enzo Ferrari watches work being done on a 12-cylinder engine' (Image credit: Taschen)

Ferrari, Pino Alleivi, Taschen, £125, Taschen.com, @Taschen

