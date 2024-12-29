RollAway Hospitality describe their all-electric RV as a luxurious suite on wheels
A Californian start-up combines zero emission tech with expert packaging to create a designer camping experience
RollAway Hospitality is a company based out of Sunnyvale, California. Blending the van life aesthetic with the convenience of AirBnB, RollAway is offering its unique electric RV for hire amidst the photogenic backdrop of California’s coasts and National Parks.
The vehicle is based on the Brightdrop Zevo 600, a pure electric truck developed by General Motors to cater for the delivery market, with customers including FedEx and DHL. With a focus on efficiency, range and cargo space, the Zevo 600 makes for a sound platform for RV building – the load area offers over 600 cubic feet of space and maximum highway range for the stock van is a creditable 272 miles.
This is a business with baked in hashtags; RV rental for a generation weaned on a more self-consciously styled approach to life on the road. With that in mind, RollAway has transformed the Zevo 600 into a ‘suite on wheels,’ from the vaguely cartographic exterior colour scheme to a wood-lined interior and partnerships with wellness and beauty brands for the on-board creature comforts.
Founded by CEO Waldy Torres and Wilfred Torres, along with CSO Danny Nauman, Chief Design Officer Carla Garcia Pezzotti and CTO Derrick Tyler, RollAway feels laser targeted at Silicon Valley aesthetes who aren’t willing to fully commit to life on the road but want a weekend version of the experience to be highly Instagrammable.
With this demographic in mind, RollAway is setting up its trucks with Starlink Satellite Wi-Fi and dedicated hospitality app that even gives access to housekeeping services. Amenities come from the likes of Malin+Goetz toiletries and Yeti camping gear, with the promise of breakfast materials provided by ‘local sustainable farms.’
The experience has kicked off in the San Francisco Bay area, with other locations promised throughout 2025. Each van can accommodate two people (plus a pet, should you so desire), and there’s air conditioning, rooftop solar for additional power supply, as well as a full-size shower.
If you’re thinking of dipping a toe into the world of RVing without wanting to make a full-scale commitment, RollAway could just the gateway you need.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
