Polydrops transforms its compact caravan into an all-electric, off-grid home from home

Polydrops P17A1 All Electric is an aluminium trailer designed to be towed by an EV without sacrificing range or style

Polydrops P17A1 All Electric trailer being towed by electric car across desert landscape
(Image credit: Polydrops)
By Jonathan Bell
published

Hauling a travel trailer is a rapid way to drain the battery of an electric vehicle. Even the heftiest EVs, cargo-focused – the new Hummer, Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T – will lose two-thirds of their usual range when hauling the average mid-sized caravan.

Sleeping area inside the Polydrops P17A1 All Electric caravan

(Image credit: Polydrops)

California-based Polydrops doesn't believe in big trailers. The company specialises in contemporary versions of the classic ‘teardrop’, micro caravans, with space for a double bed and an outdoor kitchen and very little else. 

Its newest model, the P17A1, is explicitly designed to be hauled by mid-sized EVs, with onboard batteries and solar panels to boost its off-grid abilities.

Polydrops P17A1 All Electric caravan with doors opened upwards, in desert landscape

(Image credit: Polydrops)

The new trailer might be compact, but it has all mod cons, including a battery-powered climate control system, buoyed by a hefty amount of insulation to keep the interior snug in low temperatures.

Travel trailer with open roof in desert landscape

(Image credit: Polydrops)

Up on top, there’s a coating of solar panels that not only powers the climate system, but also the rear-mounted kitchen, which has a fridge, stove and sink. Pull-out work surfaces create space to cook.

Sleeping area inside Polydrops P17A1 All Electric travel trailer

(Image credit: Polydrops)

Teardrops aren’t exactly renowned for their spacious interiors, but the faceted form of the P17A1 has been shaped for maximum storage and headroom, with a generous skylight above the bed.

Thermal images of car and travel trailer

(Image credit: Polydrops)

Aerodynamics were also an essential element of the design. The company used Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 as a test vehicle, spending two years honing the form of the trailer to ensure it was as slippery as possible.

Car towing travel trailer on road with blue sky

(Image credit: Polydrops)

Polydrops quotes a range of 215 miles at a speed of 65mph, noting that the Ioniq 5 only loses 15 per cent of its quoted range when hauling the tiny trailer. This impressive result required the addition of spoilers, vortex generators and a flat underbody to the trailer.

Sleeping area and skylight inside Polydrops P17A1 All Electric

(Image credit: Polydrops)

Strong, silent, and stealthy, the P17A1 points to a future of off-grid living with zero-emissions.

Polydrops P17A1 All Electric, price information from Polydrops.

polydrops.com

Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.

