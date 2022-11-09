Polydrops transforms its compact caravan into an all-electric, off-grid home from home

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hauling a travel trailer is a rapid way to drain the battery of an electric vehicle. Even the heftiest EVs, cargo-focused – the new Hummer, Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T – will lose two-thirds of their usual range when hauling the average mid-sized caravan.

(Image credit: Polydrops)

California-based Polydrops doesn't believe in big trailers. The company specialises in contemporary versions of the classic ‘teardrop’, micro caravans, with space for a double bed and an outdoor kitchen and very little else.

Its newest model, the P17A1, is explicitly designed to be hauled by mid-sized EVs, with onboard batteries and solar panels to boost its off-grid abilities.

(Image credit: Polydrops)

The new trailer might be compact, but it has all mod cons, including a battery-powered climate control system, buoyed by a hefty amount of insulation to keep the interior snug in low temperatures.

(Image credit: Polydrops)

Up on top, there’s a coating of solar panels that not only powers the climate system, but also the rear-mounted kitchen, which has a fridge, stove and sink. Pull-out work surfaces create space to cook.

(Image credit: Polydrops)

Teardrops aren’t exactly renowned for their spacious interiors, but the faceted form of the P17A1 has been shaped for maximum storage and headroom, with a generous skylight above the bed.

(Image credit: Polydrops)

Aerodynamics were also an essential element of the design. The company used Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 as a test vehicle, spending two years honing the form of the trailer to ensure it was as slippery as possible.

(Image credit: Polydrops)

Polydrops quotes a range of 215 miles at a speed of 65mph, noting that the Ioniq 5 only loses 15 per cent of its quoted range when hauling the tiny trailer. This impressive result required the addition of spoilers, vortex generators and a flat underbody to the trailer.

(Image credit: Polydrops)

Strong, silent, and stealthy, the P17A1 points to a future of off-grid living with zero-emissions.

Polydrops P17A1 All Electric, price information from Polydrops.

polydrops.com