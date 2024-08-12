Morgan announces nine limited editions of its Super 3 three-wheeler

The Morgan Super 3 represents an outlier in contemporary sports car design. Although the tiny three-wheeler is directly linked to Morgan’s long history and past heritage, you’d be hard-pressed to find a contemporary equivalent that combines the same mix of power, physicality and eccentric form.

Whoosh Bang Pop and Fast Forward, two liveries from the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Malvern-based Morgan has now doubled down on the Super 3’s dramatic visual qualities with the launch of this new limited-edition Super 3 Origins Collection. Each of these nine designs represents something that inspired Morgan’s design team, led by Jonathan Wells, when they came to create this modern-day iteration of the three-wheeler cars that made the company’s name.

Space Race and Scramble the Jets, two liveries in the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Each of the nine specs shown here will be made in an edition of nine cars, a total of 81 vehicles that showcase Morgan’s ability to build bespoke cars using a variety of materials, colours, accessories and, increasingly, graphics.

Part car, part motorbike, the tiny machine is beloved by a select group of hardy drivers who don’t mind the total lack of weather proofing and are capable enough to tame the machine’s lively handling. ‘Super 3 presents a unique proposition within the industry,’ says Wells. ‘It sits at the intersection of auto and moto culture. And most importantly, it’s always evolving.’

Charlie Mike and Boulevard Cruiser, two of the liveries in the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

The specifications have largely self-explanatory titles, drawing on pop cultural references as well as engineering and automotive keystones. ‘We drew inspiration from other industries, artistic and industrial movements, and sampled the “best bits” from multiple decades of design,’ Wells continues. ‘This is the story we wanted to tell with the Super 3 Origins Collection.’

From a baseline of three core characteristics, Classic, Contemporary and Touring, the design team has clearly enjoyed itself drawing together this brightly coloured fleet. ‘We hope they capture the Super 3’s striking yet honest design and its ability for bold self-expression,’ says Wells. ‘It’s a product for which success is measured in smiles, and one that embodies a statement of the creative and coachbuilding talent of the people within Morgan.’ Explore our guide to the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection below.

Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection: nine limited editions

Bluebird

Bluebird, from the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection (Image credit: Morgan Motor Compay)

Perhaps the most classic of the lot, the Bluebird specification is directly inspired by the land speed record cars run by Donald Campbell (1921-1967). All Campbell’s cars (and boats) were christened Bluebird, and not only does this pocket-sized homage to the record-holding 1964 CN7 gas-turbined car bear the Bluebird logo, but it wears the shame rich shade of blue throughout, with a machine-turned aluminium dashboard.

Boulevard Cruiser

Boulevard Cruiser, from the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Shades of 1950s Americana are present in the Boulevard Cruiser specification, with its Frozen Berry paintwork, art deco-style aluminium side strips and ‘S3 Boulevard’ badge. Inside, there’s Ivory Typhoon leather upholstery and a matching steering wheel, rounding off the pastel perfect evocation of a slower, brighter era.

Charlie Mike

Charlie Mike, from the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Charlie Mike, or ‘Continue Mission’ in military parlance, draws its livery from the compact, high-speed reconnaissance motorbikes used by armies to scout out the lie of the land. Khaki coloured bodywork, with a light camouflage pattern detail, technical fabric seats in Khaki Sand, and side-mounted luggage racks add to the utilitarian appeal.

Fast Forward

Fast Forward, from the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

An unashamed appreciation of the graphical styles and bold palettes of the 1980s, the Fast Forward edition has a livery inspired by the decade’s electronic goods and hi-fi design. The white bodywork and colourful graphics are paired with white front wheels and a polished aluminium cowl.

Pickersleigh Speedshop

Pickersleigh Speedshop, from the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Another homage to car culture, the Pickersleigh Speedshop edition blends graphical elements with simple, stripped back style as a reference to the custom car culture of the 1950s and beyond, when pre- and post-war cars were chopped, lowered and tuned to make raw racing machines. This model is fully hand-painted.

Scramble the Jets

Scramble the Jets, from the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Another military-themed spec, Scramble the Jets is a very different take on the same aviation design influence that birthed America’s fins and wings era. In Morgan’s hands, the age represents the transition from bi-plane to fighter jet, with a two-tone dark and light grey bodywork, a yellow nose cone and aviation-inspired livery detailing.

Space Race

Space Race, from the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

If Nasa built a sports car, perhaps it would look like this. Space Race blasts off from the fantastic visual launch pad that was the space exploration era of the 1950s and 1960s, pairing gloss white paint with bright red lettering, and graphical elements that wouldn’t be out of place on a Saturn V rocket.

Warp Speed

Warp Speed, from the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Retro-futurism comes home to roost in the Warp Speed specification, drawing on the craft and cars of science fiction in cinema and art. The colour combination and otherworldly graphics bring to mind the racing pods of Star Wars or Wipeout, and the mashed-up forms of Blade Runner and its ilk.

Whoosh Bang Pop

Whoosh Bang Pop, from the Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Finally, Whoosh Bang Pop is a spirited machine that’s part Warhol, part Lichtenstein, with comic book-style graphical representations of the engine, exhaust and noise. Whoosh Bang Pop is playful, fun and very much tongue in cheek, a perfect match for the Super 3’s undeniable charms for both driver and passer-by.

Morgan Super 3 Origins Collection, from £47,995, Morgan-Motor.com, @MorganMotor