Morgan take their classic roadster and give it subtle but significant tweaks for 2024
New details and features give the compulsive Morgan Plus Four an even more pared back silhouette and driving ability
We had only just extracted ourselves from the cosy confines of Morgan’s Plus Four cabin in order to sing its praises, when the news arrived that the company is giving its venerable ‘base’ model a thorough overhaul. The new Plus Four, shown here, has been a fairly substantial set of aesthetic upgrades, although as always, the devil is in the details and the uninitiated might not be capable of detecting the shift.
Morgan lists the new body parts as follows: lights front and rear, wings, front splitter, rear diffuser, and mirrors. Long gone are the days when the company could ‘reappropriate’ parts from other cars (the famously ‘cross-eyed’ lights on the Aeromax came from the BMW-era Mini, whilst the rear lights on the Aero Coupe were culled from the Lancia Thesis). The Plus Four’s new lights are larger 8” units, designed in house to incorporate the indicator units, thus simplifying the front of the car.
There are also new rear lights, again with integral indicators; both sets are more powerful than before. The Plus Four’s distinctive aluminium wings have been restyled, with more pronounced surface detailing to emphasise the play of light over the curves. Finally, there’s a new front and rear splitter, the aerodynamic element typically mounted beneath the front bumpers. These present an even more simplified front end.
New lightweight aluminium mirrors improve the rear visibility no end (an update to the windscreen wipers would also have been appreciated) and the whole ensemble is finished off with a redesigned model badge. Inside, there’s also an updated Sennheiser sound system and changes to the LCD screen and interior lighting.
None of this compromises the car’s addictively raw appeal – those who crave even more driving agility can specify the new Dynamic Handling Pack, with stiffer suspension and a rear anti-roll bar. The BMW 2.0 litre engine stays in place, bringing ample power and surprising economy. As befits a Morgan, everything is customisable at the company’s Worcestershire factory.
‘The changes we have made – as with any longstanding design-led product – consider the delicate balance between tradition and innovation,’ says Morgan’s Chief Design Officer, Jonathan Well, ‘For the latest Plus Four, we are proud to present an extensive list of component design updates that come together to deliver an undeniably refreshing yet reputably authentic impression.’ The next step is to get the car approved for US import for the first time in nearly 20 years.
The new Morgan Plus Four is available to order now, from £62,500 plus local market taxes, Morgan-Motor.com, @MorganMotor
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition now open at Triennale Milano
Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition at Triennale spotlights international emerging talent in furniture and product design, with the support of AHEC and SNOW (until 21 April 2024)
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Bleu Nour is a new perfume brand bottling the sexy scent of cannabis
Bleu Nour is shaking things up in the London world of perfumery with Canna Crush, a new cannabis-based fragrance
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Stone Island’s ‘Prototype Research’ exhibition at Milan Design Week is a temple to innovation
At Milan Design Week 2024, Stone Island reveals the latest edition of its ‘Prototype Research’ project, a limited-edition series that pushes fabric innovation to its limits. Here, design director Silvio Rivetti tells Wallpaper* more about this year’s fresco-like installation
By Jack Moss Published