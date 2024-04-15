Morgan take their classic roadster and give it subtle but significant tweaks for 2024

We had only just extracted ourselves from the cosy confines of Morgan’s Plus Four cabin in order to sing its praises, when the news arrived that the company is giving its venerable ‘base’ model a thorough overhaul. The new Plus Four, shown here, has been a fairly substantial set of aesthetic upgrades, although as always, the devil is in the details and the uninitiated might not be capable of detecting the shift.

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Morgan lists the new body parts as follows: lights front and rear, wings, front splitter, rear diffuser, and mirrors. Long gone are the days when the company could ‘reappropriate’ parts from other cars (the famously ‘cross-eyed’ lights on the Aeromax came from the BMW-era Mini, whilst the rear lights on the Aero Coupe were culled from the Lancia Thesis). The Plus Four’s new lights are larger 8” units, designed in house to incorporate the indicator units, thus simplifying the front of the car.

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

There are also new rear lights, again with integral indicators; both sets are more powerful than before. The Plus Four’s distinctive aluminium wings have been restyled, with more pronounced surface detailing to emphasise the play of light over the curves. Finally, there’s a new front and rear splitter, the aerodynamic element typically mounted beneath the front bumpers. These present an even more simplified front end.

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

New lightweight aluminium mirrors improve the rear visibility no end (an update to the windscreen wipers would also have been appreciated) and the whole ensemble is finished off with a redesigned model badge. Inside, there’s also an updated Sennheiser sound system and changes to the LCD screen and interior lighting.

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

None of this compromises the car’s addictively raw appeal – those who crave even more driving agility can specify the new Dynamic Handling Pack, with stiffer suspension and a rear anti-roll bar. The BMW 2.0 litre engine stays in place, bringing ample power and surprising economy. As befits a Morgan, everything is customisable at the company’s Worcestershire factory.

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

‘The changes we have made – as with any longstanding design-led product – consider the delicate balance between tradition and innovation,’ says Morgan’s Chief Design Officer, Jonathan Well, ‘For the latest Plus Four, we are proud to present an extensive list of component design updates that come together to deliver an undeniably refreshing yet reputably authentic impression.’ The next step is to get the car approved for US import for the first time in nearly 20 years.

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

The new Morgan Plus Four is available to order now, from £62,500 plus local market taxes, Morgan-Motor.com, @MorganMotor