Mercedes EQE SUV brings more tech to the fore

With roots dating all the way back to 1886, Mercedes-Benz is no stranger to change in the motoring world. After more than 130 years of perfecting the combustion engine, the carmaker is now battling through its greatest challenge yet as it continues the transition to electric. Now on its eighth battery electric vehicle, Mercedes has brought the fight to one of the most populated segments in the car industry – the medium-sized family SUV.

Mercedes EQE SUV

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Wading into battle with the Mercedes EQE SUV – the taller, high-riding version of the EQE saloon that launched last year – the marque is targeting the likes of the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron and the forthcoming Lotus Eletre, at least in price if not always performance and proportions.

The entry-level 350 and more powerful 500 EQE SUV claim a range of 334 and 321 miles respectively. While that isn't enough to secure its spot in the top ten longest-range EVs on the market, it's not too far off. With enough battery on board to comfortably cover off a 250-mile dash, factoring in the typical EV range depletion, the EQE SUV is well suited to long drives. Hooked up to a 170kW charger, it can charge from 0-80 per cent in just 32 minutes, even though finding such a high-voltage charger can still be a challenge.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Visually, the Mercedes design team has given the marque's new electrified models a similar, rounded shape and aesthetic identity. Part influenced by the need for a more aerodynamic shape to improve efficiency, part Mercedes design language, the result is an inoffensive, solid and sleek-looking SUV that won’t look out of place either on city streets or country lanes. However, while Mercedes’ EQ range might sit well together visually, the design language makes it a struggle to tell them apart out on the road.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

When it comes to performance, the EQE SUV is surprisingly sprightly given its 2.6-tonne weight and lofty proportions. With much of the weight down low, it handles better than its looks suggest, and on straight sections, the range-topping 500 4MATIC will cover off the 0-62mph dash in just 4.9 seconds. The AMG Line Premium Plus specs come equipped with rear-wheel steering, which helps mask the Mercedes' proportions and weight in tight city streets and when parking. For most family users, the quiet and comfortable ride matters most. Breezing along on either a motorway or backroad, there's very little noise inside the cabin, which is just as well given the investment Mercedes has made into the interiors of its electrified fleet.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

With the car sharing the same highly detailed graphics and UX as other cars in the range, there’s the option to spec Mercedes' Hyperscreen – an £8,000 extra – that transforms the dashboard into a 141cm wide digital display. Those looking for a digital detox in the cabin should steer clear, while others will be keen to claw at the sheer size of it and scroll through the various features ranging from mood lighting and navigation to an augmented-reality heads-up display and the usual host apps.

Away from the dash, there's a range of materials that include recycled plastics, such as floormats made from fishing nets and carpet scraps, metals, leather and even 'ship's deck open-pore walnut wood', should you desire. The EQE SUV's interior is impactful, laden with tech and novel features such as a range of comfort modes complete with in-seat massages, accompanied by sounds and smells. It’s a pleasant place to pass the time and spacious enough to carry four adults in comfort.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

There's no shortage of technology on the EQE SUV, most of which sets it apart from the comparatively modest competition. While it fares well in terms of features offered, it's the EQE SUV's £90,000 starting price that could prove to be a sizeable sticking point for most people. Price aside, the EQE is another well-rounded and hugely comfortable electric contender from one of the world's oldest car makers. With the whole Mercedes range set for electrification by 2025, the EQE SUV leads the way for the marque in the mid-size electric SUV market.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, from £90,560, Mercedes-Benz.co.uk