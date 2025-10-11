Welcome to the new interior scheme for Magnifica Air’s fleet of Airbus A220-300 and A321neo aircraft. This luxury aviation start-up is set to launch in 2027, positioned above business class but beneath the world of fractional private jet ownership and card access.

The company states that its mission is ‘to make people feel good about flying again’, with an emphasis on low carbon footprint and in-cabin wellness, in line with a spatial offering that promises an all-business-style approach to interior design. To achieve this, Magnifica suggests that each Airbus will be fitted out with between 45 and 54 passenger seats, along with 2 to 4 ‘private suites’ on each aircraft.

Magnifica Air will fly Airbuses (Image credit: Magnifica Air)

The A321neo is destined for long-haul routes and will contain four suites, with the A220-300 flying mid-haul routes with only two suites. These consist of reconfigurable facing banquettes, as opposed to the pairs of reclining business-class banquettes found either side of the central aisle in the rest of the aircraft. There’s also a bar area at the rear of the plane.

The Magnifica experience extends well beyond the cabin, with guests given the choice of arriving as little as half an hour before departure. The new airline promises ‘white-glove baggage handling’ in addition to the usual raft of security screening, with pre-flight lounge amenities including fine food and drink and wellness offerings. At the other end, Magnifica suggests bags will be delivered in as little as ten minutes, with ‘chauffeurs waiting curbside’ for your onwards journey.

Private suite aboard Magnifica Air (Image credit: Magnifica Air)

Despite the attention to detail in the overall package, we can’t help but feel Magnifica has missed a trick when it comes to the interior. The throne-like seats look a little restrictive and there’s way less privacy than one might find in a conventional business-class cabin. Given the available space, the décor could afford to lean in a little more to aviation’s golden age of elaborate interior design in the 1960s and 1970s, rather than riff on the relatively sober tan and taupe approach beloved by private jet buyers.

The main cabin aboard Magnifica Air (Image credit: Magnifica Air)

With that said, the cabin benefits from a lack of overhead luggage bins and the airline promises to offer the cleanest air in the skies thanks to cutting-edge air and an advanced surface purification system. According to Magnifica’s CEO, Wade Black, the airline combines ‘the privacy and intimacy of a private jet with the cultural relevance and operational scope of a world-class airline. This is more than transportation – it’s a movement, redefining how discerning guests experience the skies.’

Magnifica Air seat design (Image credit: Magnifica Air)

The airline will be based out of Florida, and the service will take flight in 2027. Routes include daily connections between Miami, New York, LA, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco, with ‘seasonal’ services to Napa and the Caribbean and the ability to offer a charter service.

MagnificaAir.com