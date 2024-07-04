The Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera is an esoteric Spanish hypercar
The reborn Spanish car brand continues to forge a unique path with the striking all-electric Carmen Sagrera, a celebration of 120 years of the Hispano Suiza name
Hispano Suiza is a great and storied name in motoring, so much so that there were two competing companies both vying for the rights at one point. One, which launched with a concept at the 2010 Geneva Motor Show had vague affiliations with the 120-year-old industrial conglomerate that now forms part of Safran S.A., the French multinational aerospace and defence corporation.
This, however, is the Carmen from Hispano Suiza Cars, another more successful attempt to bring the nameplate back, this time in association with the Suqué Mateu family and their winemaking and leisure company, the Grup Peralada. As descendants of Hispano Suiza’s original founders, Swiss engineer Marc Birkigt and Spaniard Damián Mateu (hence the name), the new iteration is focusing on luxury electric sports cars.
The Carmen broke cover back in 2019, but this updated and enhanced model is the Carmen Sagrera, designed to celebrate the 120th anniversary of Hispano Suiza and implement a new generation of battery. The Carmen is unlike almost anything on the road, with forward-hinged doors, pronounced wheel arches and a tapering tail.
The car’s design was originally inspired by one of the marque’s inter-war icons, the one-off Hispano-Suiza H6B Dubonnet Xenia, built for the heir to the Dubonnet aperitif fortune, the racing driver André Dubonnet. Named after his second wife, the 1938 H6B Xenia was a streamlined sensation, designed by Jean Édouard Andreau.
The newest variant of the Carmen shares some of these extrovert genetics. Swathes of carbon fibre have been added to lighten the load and improve the aerodynamics, culminating in forked ‘wings’ that rise rising out from the rear deck (a nod to the firm’s stork logo). At the front, the grille has been revised to evoke the Hispano Suiza Alfonso XIII model, originally known as the Type 15 but renamed following its association with the King of Spain in the early 20th century.
Underneath all this drama is a sizeable 103kWh battery, relatively lightweight at 612kg, powering four motors. This ups the Carmen’s range to just under 300 miles. The interior is just as elaborate, with even more carbon and Alcantara trim and lavish detailing.
The performance takes the Carmen Sagrera into hypercar territory, with a 2.6 second sprint to 62mph, and revised transmission and suspension to give the model a more dynamic character. Hispano Suiza combine scarcity and drama in a car that stands well apart from convention.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera, HispanoSuizaCars.com, @HispanoSuizaCarsOfficial
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Is Google’s Gemini AI the best way of getting the most out of our machines?
From summaries to lists of suntan lotion and swimsuits, Google reckons Gemini can save us all time and effort. We dig into new uses for AI
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
50 of America’s top creatives, photographed by Inez & Vinoodh
Photographed exclusively for Wallpaper* by Inez & Vinoodh, we present a portfolio of 50 creatives driving the current discourse on American culture and its dynamic evolution
By Dan Howarth Published
-
American food classics: recipes for a contemporary culinary salute
On 4 July, we salute American food classics, from a hot fudge sundae to crab & corn chowder
By Melina Keays Published
-
A unique electric Maserati marks a long-standing partnership with a legendary winery
The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello Edition is a one-off celebration of Maserati’s bespoke division and the half century of Tignanello
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Croatian start-up Verne wants its svelte robo-cabs to reshape urban travel
Can the creators of Rimac’s electric hypercar transform urban mobility with Verne, their new autonomous start-up?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Rivian's second-gen R1 brings new utility, bold graphics and a richly designed interior
Californian EV maker Rivian has updated its flagship R1 SUV and pick-up, increasing their range, ability, and overall ambience with a blend of luxury and utility
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The Karoo Adventure is a rugged but lightweight camping solution for the EV era
Compact, sleek and endlessly flexible, Karoo’s Adventure camper is billed as the perfect companion for short stays in nature for those who like creature comforts on a modest scale
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Kia EV3 shows how the Korean brand’s bold aesthetic approach works at any scale
The newly revealed Kia EV3 has all the chunky, geometric appeal of the bigger EV9 in a compact and clever package
By Guy Bird Published
-
Peugeot E-3008 sets new standards for electric SUV design
The Peugeot E-3008 is an alluring electric car that combines neat lines, smart tech and an idiosyncratic interior
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
An all-electric 1960s Mercedes-Benz SL, perfect for swift, silent classic cruising
Electrification specialist Everatti unveils its sympathetic upgrade to a 1960s icon, the elegant Mercedes-Benz SL W113
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Coming soon: a curated collection of all the new EVs and hybrids that matter
We've rounded up new and updated offerings from Audi, Porsche, Ineos, Mini and more to keep tabs on the shifting sands of the mainstream car market
By Jonathan Bell Published