Cupra Born: new arrival is one of the best compact EVs on the market
The new Cupra Born embodies characterful design and the spirited zip of electric driving
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
When we spoke to Cupra’s design director Jorge Díez about the Spanish brand’s ambitions and future, characterful electrification was at the top of his priority list. This car, the Cupra Born, is effectively the brand’s manifesto made real.
The Born is an electric hatchback that’s sized to be at the mid-point in a fast-maturing market. Not quite city-car compact, and certainly no match for the brawnier electric SUVs, it has a broad range of capabilities.
With a stated range of 215 miles for the basic v1 spec, it’s no long-distance cruiser, but it’s more than comfortable on the motorway and fast charging allows for all but the most ambitious distances to be covered with ease.
Cupra Born EV: brilliant around town
It also makes the Born a brilliant machine around town, with a greater range than cars like the Mini Electric, Peugeot e-208 and Honda e, meaning charging is required way less often.
In top v3 spec, the battery pack is boosted to 77kWh and the range stretched to an impressive 264 miles. You also get the kind of extras usually found only in much more expensive machines, such as massage seats and a heated steering wheel (an essential for cold-weather driving when you’re trying to conserve battery).
Other extras provided in the optional Tech L pack include wireless charging for your phone, keyless entry, and an intelligent park assist function. There’s also a nine-speaker audio system by Beats.
All in all, the Cupra Born offers a premium experience in a relatively small package, just the thing to lure people out of larger cars.
Just enough eccentricity
One of Cupra’s stated USPs is to make cars that are a little bit more exotic than your run-of-the-mill middle-market product. The Born is built on Volkswagen’s MEB electric platform (the Modularer E-Antriebs-Baukasten), a scalable system that underpins the company’s own ID range, the mid-size Audi Q4 e-tron and the excellent Škoda Enyaq iV. In terms of size and proportion, it matches up most closely to the VW ID.3, but where the Volkswagen is rather quotidian, the Born has little flourishes of eccentricity.
It boasts a face like a Gaudí gargoyle, and a badge that looks like an instrument from the Inquisition, while there are Calatrava-esque diversions into twisted geometry, particularly on the grille, dashboard, and D-pillar.
Splashes of the company’s signature copper finish lift the interior and exterior; our only quibble is the touch-sensitive controls for volume and heating (inherited from VW) that are fiendishly hard to operate consistently. Nevertheless, the Born sets itself apart without being overtly extrovert.
While global economics dictate that VW’s MEB-based cars must run the gamut of scale, we believe there’s a real benefit to downsizing. Leading industry figures have told us that advances in battery chemistry and production happen every month. Given this, VW’s recent decision to push back the introduction of its second-generation EV platform until 2028 would seem to make sense. As electrification comes of age, here’s hoping the modest automobile makes a comeback, offering efficiency, practicality, and style without sacrifice.
Cupra Born, from £36,475, price as tested £43,280
cupraofficial.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Salone del Mobile 2023 will be conceived as a city
Salone del Mobile 2023 (18-23 April): programme announced for Euroluce to become a benchmark of future fair models, combining business and culture. Preview of Salone del Mobile, Salone Satellite, Fuorisalone and more
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Minimalist architecture: homes that inspire calm
These examples of minimalist architecture place life in the foreground – clutter is demoted; joy promoted. Elevating interiors to places of peace, these buildings created by design pioneers help us to trace a recent history of minimalism in home design.
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Museum of Sex to open Miami outpost in spring 2023
The Museum of Sex will expand with a new Miami outpost in spring 2023, housed in a former warehouse reimagined by Snøhetta and inaugurated with an exhibition by Hajime Sorayama
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Two new electric off-roaders – Munro Mk1 and Fering Pioneer – embody the spirit of adventure in sharp-edged, minimal suits
The Munro Mk1 and Fering Pioneer are designed to go anywhere, electrically. We check out the next generation of utility vehicles
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Kia Niro EV combines quiet competence with engaging modern design
The Kia Niro EV sets a new standard for compact electric cars, with sophisticated design, impressive range and plenty of equipment
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Revived cult classic all-electric Moke makes it to the States
An all-new electric version of the original Mini Moke harks back to its roots with a limited-edition Californian model
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Volvo EX90 brings electrification to the upper end of the Volvo range
A full-sized seven-seater, the all-new Volvo EX90 is the Swedish company’s safest and most sophisticated SUV to date
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Piip is a playful electric car designed by artist Harald Thys
Piip by Harald Thys and Lowie Vermeersch is a speculative project for a friendly electric family car, presented at the Maniera Gallery in Brussels
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The Genesis GV60 marks a new era for electrified luxury
The Genesis GV60 is one of the best EVs you can buy, a clean-sheet EV that puts the Korean luxury brand firmly on the map
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The new Rolls-Royce Spectre glides into view
Rolls-Royce’s first-ever EV is a big moment for the brand. The Spectre retains the brand’s trademark sense of occasion and sheer physical scale without an exhaust pipe in sight
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Stylish new Polestar 3 is the Swedish EV brand’s first SUV
Polestar pushes on with a striking look for its first SUV and a commitment to lowering its environmental impact
By Jonathan Bell • Published