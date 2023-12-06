Cartainers are the ultimate in automotive display and transportation
The Ceres 001 Founders Edition Cartainer is a mobile display cabinet for cars that need an extra level of cossetting
Some cars are simply too expensive to drive. The limited supply of, say, 1960s Ferraris, means that their value as literal investment vehicles far out-performs their charms on the road or track. Short of treating their cars like literal museum pieces, collectors and owners need a solution that combines cossetting with display.
We’ve previously reported on bespoke garages with an architectural edge and storage solutions like Garage Deluxe’s subterranean supercar stash. Cartainers are different. The eponymous Kentucky-based company launched the new Ceres 001 Founders Edition Cartainer at this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach. Just 50 units will be made, priced from $60,000, aimed not just at those intent on static, climate-controlled display of their favourite four-wheelers, but those who need to transport them as well.
Why you need a Cartainer
The Ceres 001 is a vitrine that can also be shipped, designed explicitly for secure global transportation. ‘Our goal with our new Ceres 001 Founders Edition design is to provide an incredible jewel-box showcase made for fine automobiles that is just as brilliant as the car inside on display,’ says Cartainers’ president Sarah Blasi. In addition to being perfectly lit and temperature-controlled, the Ceres 001 can be tracked via GPS, with an array of security cameras and sensors to keep the precious cargo safe.
Each unit weighs a hefty 2,200kg and is made from a blend of steel, 10mm-thick polycarbonate and aluminium, with customisable parts that can be colour-matched to the car within. The shipping chassis slots into the E Track cargo control system and you can of course keep tabs on where your car is via an iPhone app. Onboard power gives you three days of remote security functions. Whether you’re shipping a sports car from concours to festival or shuffling an automotive asset from a Freeport to the auction room, Cartainers think they have you covered.
For more information, visit Cartainers.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
