Cadillac SOLLEI Concept journeys on to the higher reaches of the auto market
Cadillac describes its all-electric four-seater convertible concept as an ‘ode to the sun’ as it moves even further upmarket
Cadillac’s current impulse is to return to a golden age of coachbuilding, a destiny demonstrated by the announcement of the Cadillac Celestique EV and the accompanying restoration and renovation of the Eero Saarinen-designed Cadillac House at Vanderbilt, in Warren, Michigan.
An up-to-the-minute blend of refreshed midcentury design and contemporary digital culture, Cadillac House is where potential clients are encouraged to visit and specify their Celestiq in a series of one-to-one design sessions.
The arrival of the SOLLEI Concept hints that the Cadillac range will be growing in the very near future. This is another mighty machine, very much in the tradition of the Harley Earl-era Cadillacs of the 1950s and 1960s that established the benchmark scales and opulence of America’s equivalent to Rolls-Royce.
SOLLEI, slightly disappointingly, is a conflation of ‘Sol’ and ‘Leisure’, a word that doesn’t quite have the same upmarket spin in Europe as it does in the US. When faced with the concept’s opulence and specifications, however, such quibbles quickly face. The car is mighty, with every element scaled up to match the aspirations of modern ultra-luxury.
From the 55in screen that stretches the full width of the dashboard, to the elaborate inlaid wood on the doors and seat backs, every facet of the SOLLEI has been designed to impress and intrigue. Shown in a pale lemon yellow (known as ‘Manila Cream’) with matching leather and light wood interior, the concept is a full-sized four-seater that maintains the classic proportions of grand Americana despite the all-electric drivetrain.
Innovative material choices include a bio-based material for the door pockets and charging mats derived from mushroom roots, as well as unstained wood veneer marquetry in a sunburst pattern and milled brushed aluminium. Every facet of the concept helps showcase the abilities and options offered up by the Cadillac design team, like the crystal glasses and chiller cabinet included in the rear console.
There are also welcome touches of true concept car eccentricity, like the bespoke bird-watching kit that includes ‘3D printed acrylic bird calls’, whatever those are, presumably inspired by the sounds of nature one might hear from within a silent, open-topped vehicle.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
‘SOLLEI reimagines the discovery of travel, envisioning a personalised driving experience that connects one with the natural world around them,’ says Cadillac’s design director, Erin Crossley. ‘The concept celebrates Cadillac’s pedigree of elegant convertibles in a modern form by cultivating high luxury through design expressions and experiences.’
Cadillac SOLLEI, concept only, Cadillac.com, @Cadillac
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Art, design and culture: Cartier in Singapore
Cartier is celebrating 100 years of Trinity with a series of pop-ups around the world
By Daven Wu Published
-
‘Mental health, motherhood and class’: Hannah Perry’s dynamic installation at Baltic
Hannah Perry's exhibition ’Manual Labour’ is on show at Baltic in Gateshead, UK, a five-part installation drawing parallels between motherhood and factory work
By Emily Steer Published
-
Chaumet, Cartier and Chanel up their high jewellery watch game for 2024
In 2024's high jewellery watch designs, performance tech and centuries-old techniques combine to brilliant effect
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Hongqi’s Giles Taylor on the Chinese car maker's imminent arrival in the UK
Hongqi makes China's state limousines. By 2026, it'll have a pair of premium EVs on UK roads. Giles Taylor, its VP of design, tells us about its design approach, and ambition in Europe
By Aysar Ghassan Published
-
We sample the world’s first all-electric DeLorean, a stainless steel marvel for the modern age
Electrogenic brings its brilliance with batteries and motors to bear on the iconic DeLorean DMC-12, giving this classic design the futuristic feel it deserves
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The pure electric Lotus Emeya GT looks and drives like a modern Lotus should
Lotus finds its groove with the elegant Emeya, a true 21st-century grand tourer
By Guy Bird Published
-
Paolo Dellachà, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, takes us through the hypercar company’s plans
Automobili Pininfarina produces a select portfolio of one-of-a-kind hypercars. Next up, a ‘Luxury Utility Vehicle’. CEO Paolo Dellachà takes us into the future
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera is an esoteric Spanish hypercar
The reborn Spanish car brand continues to forge a unique path with the striking all-electric Carmen Sagrera, a celebration of 120 years of the Hispano Suiza name
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A unique electric Maserati marks a long-standing partnership with a legendary winery
The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello Edition is a one-off celebration of Maserati’s bespoke division and the half century of Tignanello
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Croatian start-up Verne wants its svelte robo-cabs to reshape urban travel
Can the creators of Rimac’s electric hypercar transform urban mobility with Verne, their new autonomous start-up?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Rivian's second-gen R1 brings new utility, bold graphics and a richly designed interior
Californian EV maker Rivian has updated its flagship R1 SUV and pick-up, increasing their range, ability, and overall ambience with a blend of luxury and utility
By Jonathan Bell Published