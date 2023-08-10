BMW i7 Protection is the first-ever armoured EV

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You don’t hear much about armoured cars anymore. Perhaps it’s because those who genuinely need rolling resistance to any eventuality have finally decided to keep it quiet, or that there’s been a drop-off in desire for cars that have been kitted out to survive the threats posed by invasion, insurrection, revolution, riot, coup, and assassination.

(Image credit: BMW Protection)

Most luxury car makers can bolster the basic protection offered by their premium models, or at least they’ll know someone who can. It makes more and more sense to keep this kind of knowledge in house, for both commercial and security reasons. BMW has offered its Protection series of subtly but seriously enhanced production models for over four decades, but this is the first time that an electric car has been given the treatment.

BMW i7 Protection: an armoured sanctuary of an EV

The pomp of flagpoles and flashing lights is joined by toughness and tech (Image credit: BMW Protection)

The i7 Protection takes the standard BMW i7 and transforms it into an armoured sanctuary that’ll shrug off attacks from firearms and even explosions. It provides what those in know call VR9 protection, a scale created by Germany’s Vereinigung der Prüfstellen für Angriffshemmende Materialien und Konstruktionen (Association of Test Laboratories for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions, or VPAM). To achieve this resistance, the car’s bodyshell has to be strengthened, along with thick blast- and bullet-resistant glass.

(Image credit: BMW Protection)

This kind of ‘Protection Core’ is understandably heavy. Layers of armour steel are incorporated into the doors, roof and underbody – with the latter vital in an age of roadside bombs. The possibility of drone attacks has also been considered. All this weight has been offset by revised suspension and both the electric i7 and ICE 7-Series are still quick off the line (although interestingly, the ICE car is quicker in every respect) for fast getaways. Specially developed Michelin PAX run-flat tyres can be used at speeds of up to 50mph even when ‘flat’.

(Image credit: BMW Protection)

Both models include the highest spec equipment, such as an all-around sensor and camera package and Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, while there are also standard motorised doors. Extras include massage seats – useful to soothe away the angst generated by constant, imminent threat – and a rear-seat cool box to store a calming tipple.

(Image credit: BMW Protection)

Security-specific options include an integrated dedicated radio transceiver, fresh-air supply system and inbuilt fire extinguishers system, as well as all the accoutrements of official duty, such as flashing lights and flag poles. First deliveries of the BMW i7 Protection are expected in December 2023 – you can expect the base price of the regular car to be doubled at the very least.

BMW i7 Protection, price on request, BMW-Special-Sales.com