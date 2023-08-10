BMW i7 Protection is the first-ever armoured EV
Designed for diplomats and corporate clients in danger zones, BMW’s Protection series of armoured and enhanced vehicles now extends to the company’s flagship electric car
You don’t hear much about armoured cars anymore. Perhaps it’s because those who genuinely need rolling resistance to any eventuality have finally decided to keep it quiet, or that there’s been a drop-off in desire for cars that have been kitted out to survive the threats posed by invasion, insurrection, revolution, riot, coup, and assassination.
Most luxury car makers can bolster the basic protection offered by their premium models, or at least they’ll know someone who can. It makes more and more sense to keep this kind of knowledge in house, for both commercial and security reasons. BMW has offered its Protection series of subtly but seriously enhanced production models for over four decades, but this is the first time that an electric car has been given the treatment.
BMW i7 Protection: an armoured sanctuary of an EV
The i7 Protection takes the standard BMW i7 and transforms it into an armoured sanctuary that’ll shrug off attacks from firearms and even explosions. It provides what those in know call VR9 protection, a scale created by Germany’s Vereinigung der Prüfstellen für Angriffshemmende Materialien und Konstruktionen (Association of Test Laboratories for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions, or VPAM). To achieve this resistance, the car’s bodyshell has to be strengthened, along with thick blast- and bullet-resistant glass.
This kind of ‘Protection Core’ is understandably heavy. Layers of armour steel are incorporated into the doors, roof and underbody – with the latter vital in an age of roadside bombs. The possibility of drone attacks has also been considered. All this weight has been offset by revised suspension and both the electric i7 and ICE 7-Series are still quick off the line (although interestingly, the ICE car is quicker in every respect) for fast getaways. Specially developed Michelin PAX run-flat tyres can be used at speeds of up to 50mph even when ‘flat’.
Both models include the highest spec equipment, such as an all-around sensor and camera package and Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, while there are also standard motorised doors. Extras include massage seats – useful to soothe away the angst generated by constant, imminent threat – and a rear-seat cool box to store a calming tipple.
Security-specific options include an integrated dedicated radio transceiver, fresh-air supply system and inbuilt fire extinguishers system, as well as all the accoutrements of official duty, such as flashing lights and flag poles. First deliveries of the BMW i7 Protection are expected in December 2023 – you can expect the base price of the regular car to be doubled at the very least.
BMW i7 Protection, price on request, BMW-Special-Sales.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
