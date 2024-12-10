Bentley collaborates with fashion designer Supriya Lele to create ‘Nīla Blue’
This one-off Bentley Bentayga S showcases a new paint and interior specification created with Indian-British designer Supriya Lele
Blue, a colour that is usually associated with calmness, serenity, and peace often signifies luxury and prestige when applied to a car. For fashion designer Supriya Lele, it is a shade that speaks to her Indian heritage. Renowned for her sophisticated use of blue in her collections, Lele has recently teamed up with Bentley to create ‘Nīla Blue’, a vibrant paint spec that merges high fashion culture with automotive design.
Nīla Blue draws its name from the Sanskrit word for ‘sapphire’, a nod to Lele’s South Asian heritage. ‘Blue is a colour I'm naturally drawn to, and it has always featured heavily in my work.’ According to the designer, her connection to the hue is influenced by her cultural roots and William Gass' theoretical take on the colour in ‘On Being Blue’.
In this book, the novelist presents blue as a complex concept that weaves together language, emotions, and human experience. ‘Colour plays a key role in both my practice and brand identity. This shade of blue feels distinctive yet subtle’ says Lele.
To create this deep indigo tone, Supriya Lele collaborated with Bentley’s Mulliner division, the bespoke arm of the British automotive brand. Specialising in crafting customised luxury vehicles, Mulliner works closely with clients to develop tailored designs.
Bentley’s artisans partnered with the fashion designer to develop exclusive paint specifications and finishes for the eye-catching Bentayga S. ‘Creating the colour for Bentley was an exciting and new experience’ says Lele.
‘It was great to go to the Bentley studio, see samples of their work, and understand more about the brand’ states Lele, ‘We took our time to go through colours and think about how we should develop the car.’
According to the designer, it felt natural to transition from fashion to vehicle design. ‘The process of working on the car felt like pulling together a collection or working on a piece of clothing. I got the same buzz as I do after building each of my collections.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
For this project, the exterior of Bentley’s Bentayga S has been coated in Lele’s signature hue, with Nīla Blue pinstripes making a subtle appearance on the 22-inch sports wheels. This is complemented by striking white accents on the carbon fibre body kit.
Inside, slick black upholstery is contrasted by white piping and stitching. Satin black Naim speaker grilles are also paired with black-stained walnut veneers, which are smartly framed by custom Nīla Blue edging. The bespoke colour also runs down the sides of the door panels and dashboard.
‘Nīla Blue is an expression of subtlety and depth, a tone that reflects both Supriya’s artistic vision and Mulliner’s expertise in crafting the finest bespoke finishes’ says chief commercial officer at Mulliner, David Parker.
Available exclusively through the Mulliner Studio, Nīla Blue blends understated elegance with refined workmanship. ‘It is a hue that speaks to the discerning tastes of those who appreciate quiet luxury’ says Parker. Inspired by Lele’s work and heritage, this collaboration continues Bentley's legacy of bespoke craftsmanship that is deeply personal. Nīla Blue is more than just a colour, it is a symbol of opulence, innovation and South Asian culture.
Bentley Mulliner, BentleyMotors.com, @BentleyMotors
Shawn Adams is an architect, writer, and lecturer who currently teaches at Central St Martins, UAL and the Architectural Association. Shawn trained as an architect at The Royal College of Art, Architectural Association and University of Portsmouth. He is also the co-founder of the socially-minded design practice Power Out of Restriction. In 2023, POoR won the London Design Festival’s Emerging Design Medal. Shawn writes for numerous international magazines about global architecture and design and aims to platform the voices of those living across the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa.
-
Wallpaper* checks in Yoruya, a Japanese inn where less is always more
Yoruya, a former 110-year-old kimono merchant shopfront and residence in Kurashiki, is an exercise in graceful restraint and craft
By Joanna Kawecki Published
-
Christmas gift ideas for design lovers
Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald compiles his festive wish list – from Poltrona Frau's luxurious dog leads to Carl Aubock's wicker magazine wall rack
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
‘I want to push it forward’: Dries Van Noten’s new creative director is Julian Klausner
A member of the Dries Van Noten design team since 2018, Belgian designer Julian Klausner has been promoted to creative director after the namesake founder’s exit from his eponymous label earlier this year
By Jack Moss Published
-
The new Bentley Continental GT Speed surpasses its top-ranking predecessor
High in the Alps behind the wheel of a brand new hybrid Bentley, we reflect on what it takes to make a modern supercar
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Bentley describes the updated hybrid Flying Spur Speed as a four-door supercar
The latest version of the Bentley Flying Spur is a technological showcase and an outstanding performer
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Bentley rolls out the latest version of its majestic grand tourer, the Continental GT Speed
Available as both coupé and convertible, the fourth generation Bentley Continental GT Speed harnesses hybrid power to become a record breaker for the brand
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Zoute Grand Prix is a car fest like no other at a pristine Belgian beachside town
Amy Serafin takes to the well-heeled streets of Knokke-Heist to experience the Zoute Grand Prix, its annual cavalcade of classic car-related events, from a rally to an auction
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Bentley goes big with an extended, Mulliner-trimmed version of its Bentayga SUV
The Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner is the luxury manufacturer’s new flagship, a high-riding limousine that marks a sea-change in how we perceive the very best of an automotive brand
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Bentley Blower Jr shrinks and electrifies the stately form of a racing classic
The Little Car Company’s latest project takes an interwar icon and transforms it into an electric city car for the modern rake
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Bentley’s Mulliner division enters a purple patch with the Batur
Just 18 examples of the new Bentley Batur will be built for customers, designed as the ultimate platform for creative specifications and a showcase for in-car craft and design
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Flexjet takes to the skies with Bentley
Flexjet brings exclusive Bentley interiors to its new Gulfstream G650 jet and Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, in the smoothest of transfers
By Jessica Klingelfuss Published