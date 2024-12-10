Bentley collaborates with fashion designer Supriya Lele to create ‘Nīla Blue’

Blue, a colour that is usually associated with calmness, serenity, and peace often signifies luxury and prestige when applied to a car. For fashion designer Supriya Lele, it is a shade that speaks to her Indian heritage. Renowned for her sophisticated use of blue in her collections, Lele has recently teamed up with Bentley to create ‘Nīla Blue’, a vibrant paint spec that merges high fashion culture with automotive design.

Nīla Blue draws its name from the Sanskrit word for ‘sapphire’, a nod to Lele’s South Asian heritage. ‘Blue is a colour I'm naturally drawn to, and it has always featured heavily in my work.’ According to the designer, her connection to the hue is influenced by her cultural roots and William Gass' theoretical take on the colour in ‘On Being Blue’.

In this book, the novelist presents blue as a complex concept that weaves together language, emotions, and human experience. ‘Colour plays a key role in both my practice and brand identity. This shade of blue feels distinctive yet subtle’ says Lele.

To create this deep indigo tone, Supriya Lele collaborated with Bentley’s Mulliner division, the bespoke arm of the British automotive brand. Specialising in crafting customised luxury vehicles, Mulliner works closely with clients to develop tailored designs.

Bentley’s artisans partnered with the fashion designer to develop exclusive paint specifications and finishes for the eye-catching Bentayga S. ‘Creating the colour for Bentley was an exciting and new experience’ says Lele.

‘It was great to go to the Bentley studio, see samples of their work, and understand more about the brand’ states Lele, ‘We took our time to go through colours and think about how we should develop the car.’

According to the designer, it felt natural to transition from fashion to vehicle design. ‘The process of working on the car felt like pulling together a collection or working on a piece of clothing. I got the same buzz as I do after building each of my collections.’

For this project, the exterior of Bentley’s Bentayga S has been coated in Lele’s signature hue, with Nīla Blue pinstripes making a subtle appearance on the 22-inch sports wheels. This is complemented by striking white accents on the carbon fibre body kit.

Inside, slick black upholstery is contrasted by white piping and stitching. Satin black Naim speaker grilles are also paired with black-stained walnut veneers, which are smartly framed by custom Nīla Blue edging. The bespoke colour also runs down the sides of the door panels and dashboard.

‘Nīla Blue is an expression of subtlety and depth, a tone that reflects both Supriya’s artistic vision and Mulliner’s expertise in crafting the finest bespoke finishes’ says chief commercial officer at Mulliner, David Parker.

Available exclusively through the Mulliner Studio, Nīla Blue blends understated elegance with refined workmanship. ‘It is a hue that speaks to the discerning tastes of those who appreciate quiet luxury’ says Parker. Inspired by Lele’s work and heritage, this collaboration continues Bentley's legacy of bespoke craftsmanship that is deeply personal. Nīla Blue is more than just a colour, it is a symbol of opulence, innovation and South Asian culture.

