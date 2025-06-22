A Swedish scooter blends Teenage Engineering’s aesthetic with accessible electric mobility

Electric scooters have been the new hotness for a number of years, with the technology allowing the traditional two-wheeler form factor to morph into more interesting direction – BMW Motorrad’s CE 02 or the recent Olto from Infinite Machine are both a case in point.

Vässla EPA1 Electric Scooter (Image credit: Vässla EPA1)

This stripped back machine is the Vässla EPA1, an electric scooter developed with industrial design assistance from Swedish stalwarts of minimal electronics, Teenage Engineering. EPA, which stands for the Swedish phrase “En Passar Alla”, or "One fits all", is compact two-wheeler that aims to bring a bit of joy back into the daily commute thanks to the emphasis on simplicity and functionality.

Vässla EPA1 Electric Scooter (Image credit: Vässla)

In addition to the basic platform, the EPA1 can be substantially customised, with attachment points across the frame that allow the addition of numerous extras, from panniers and front baskets to an additional passenger seat. Although the first edition of 50 scooters come in a ‘stealth black’ finish, more colours and textures are promised, with the potential to swap out panels to personalise the scooter even more.

Vässla EPA1 Electric Scooter details (Image credit: Vässla)

TE’s involvement has imbued the EPA1 with its distinctive blend of familiarity and modernity, with function and connectivity worn proudly on the modular frame and attachment points. The removeable LiFePO4 battery is available in two separate sizes, and the scooter itself can be specified as a Class 1 or Class 2 configuration, with the former offering a top speed of 45 km/h versus 25 km/h, depending on regional rules and regulations.

Vässla EPA1 Electric Scooter (Image credit: Vässla)

The scooter is powered by a 2600W electric motor, while Bluetooth connectivity drives the app and a choice of traditional key or key card. The company is proposing a model whereby the scooter can be bought but the battery is leased, allowing for new developments in battery tech to filter quickly through to customers.

Vässla EPA1 Electric Scooter battery packs (Image credit: Vässla)

Vässla’s CEO, Mikael Andersson, has ambitious plans for the company, and describes the EPA as ‘not just a scooter, [but] a revolution in urban transportation. We've reimagined every aspect of the traditional scooter to create a vehicle that adapts to the rider's lifestyle, not the other way around.’ The EPA1 is due to be released in Q3 2025.

Vässla EPA1 Electric Scooter (Image credit: Vässla)

Vässla EPA1, for more information visit Vässla.com, @OfficialVassla

Vässla EPA1 Electric Scooter (Image credit: Vässla)