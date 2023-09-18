The Steve Jobs Archive announces the first recipients of its creative fellowship

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Steve Jobs Archive (SJA) is one of the late Apple CEO’s most enduring legacies. Not only does the SJA house a vast collection of documentation and objects relating to Jobs’ time as the company’s charismatic, pioneering and innovative leader, but it’s also generating ways of bringing that material into the public domain.

We reported on the archive’s first book, Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words, designed by Jobs’ friend and fellow Apple innovator Jony Ive, back in the spring.

Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words, book cover (photo courtesy of SJA, cover design by LoveFrom) (Image credit: Steve Jobs Archive)

Now the SJA is adding another string to its operative bow with the announcement of the first SJA Fellows. Each of the nine members of this inaugural class will be supported in their creative career through a stipend, tools, and resources from the archive, including a membership and coaching.

‘Steve saw himself as a link in a chain of people determined to make a contribution –that chain now includes the SJA Fellows,’ said Laurene Powell Jobs, co-founder of the Steve Jobs Archive. ‘The Archive is delighted to welcome our inaugural fellows and can’t wait to see how their work unfolds.’

The programme fulfils Steve Jobs’ belief that creativity is nothing without tools and opportunity. By offering a fellowship to US residents under the age of 26, with a nomination process that spans several established creative institutions and organisations, more talented creatives can fulfil their potential, helping ‘leave the world better than they found it’.

Steve Jobs Archive Fellows 2023

The recipients of the Steve Jobs Archive Fellowship 2023 (Image credit: Steve Jobs Archive)

The 2023 SJA Fellows represent a wide variety of disciplines. They are Adam Saleh, a designer in Los Angeles, California; Brinlee Kidd, a data scientist from Dewey-Humboldt, Arizona; Gabriel Birnbaum, a computational scientist and designer living in San Francisco, California; Harrison Nicholls, a computer scientist and violinist from San Mateo, California; J Wang, a filmmaker based in Brooklyn, New York; JJ Kapur, a storyteller from Des Moines, Iowa; Jessica Shand, a performer and composer based in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Tom Mahota, an engineer and ceramic artist in Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Wendi Yan, an artist and researcher based in Los Angeles, California.

You can find out more about the 2023 fellows at SteveJobsArchive.com/fellowship.

SteveJobsArchive.com