The Pine Beat speaker is the future-proofed debut product from Poca Audio
Longevity and flexibility make the new Pine Beat Bluetooth speaker a smart choice for those who dislike the disposability of modern tech
Another day, another speaker. Only this one is slightly different. We’ve noted the trend towards imbuing everyday electronics with a more sustainable ethos – most recently demonstrated by Bang & Olufsen’s upgraded Beosound A1 with its replaceable battery. Poca Audio, a new UK-based company, is hoping to go one better.
The new Pine Beat launches today, after a couple of years of finding funding and sorting out production. Equipped not just with a swappable battery, the Pine Beat has a user-swappable battery, removing another barrier on the road to full renewability. Designed by Aaron Ox, the Pine Beat follows a familiar form factor, only with one or two additional elements that elevate it above the competition.
Aside from the satisfying battery situation, the speaker also makes the most of its portability by doubling up as a power bank, a handy way of getting more juice into a phone or laptop when travelling. Additional batteries can simply be swapped in should you be far from a place to recharge.
With a casing formed from traceable ocean waste plastic as well as recycled aluminium and silicon, along with natural rubber and organic cotton, the ingredients list is a veritable cluster of old and new materials being deployed to their best advantage. Ox, who co-founded the Bath-based company with Mariana Cardenas, is committed to making electronics that eschew the ‘sealed for life’ approach we’ve all come to take for granted.
‘Last year, half a billion gadgets ended up in UK landfill - countless amounts of portable speakers among them, as they’re typically sealed plastic designs that can’t be serviced,’ Ox says, ‘We’re here to stop this shameful waste with a high-quality speaker designed for life.’
The other elements that set the Pine Beat out from the pack are the accessories. These include a magnetic base and stainless steel disc to mount the speaker wherever you like, a hanging cord and a peg for planting the speaker in the ground. Recycled fishing nets and plastic bottles have been used to make all these extras.
It’s rare to find a small company getting so much right straight out of the gate, so we’ll be watching Poca’s progress with interest.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Pine Beat, £170, additional batteries, £25, PocaAudio.co.uk, @PocaAudio
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Take off with the June 2025 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*
Head to Hong Kong, paint the town red in Las Vegas, reimagine room service, and make a splash in sizzling swimwear – the June issue is hot to globe-trot, on newsstands now
-
Holcim and Alejandro Aravena reveal sustainable housing unit in Venice
The construction company and the Chilean architect launch innovative carbon-sink technology for housing at the Venice Architecture Biennale
-
Modernist Travel Guide: a handy companion to explore modernism across the globe
‘Modernist Travel Guide’, a handy new pocket-sized book for travel lovers and modernist architecture fans, comes courtesy of Wallpaper* contributor Adam Štěch and his passion for modernism