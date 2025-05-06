Bang & Olufsen update their iconic portable Bluetooth speaker, the Beosound A1

A welcome update from Bang & Olufsen in the form of a new generation Beosound A1. This puck-shaped portable Bluetooth speaker was ahead of the curve when it launched as the first such device to receive ‘Cradle to Cradle’ certification for its longevity, repairability and recyclability. B&O have made much of their environmental credential in recent years and whilst the heirloom-status of high-end audio equipment is rarely in doubt, the idea of a Bluetooth speaker that’ll last for decades is relatively unusual.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 3rd Gen (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The third-generation version of the Beosound A1 ramps up the performance of the device. Not only does the battery now last for up to 24 hours but it’s entirely replaceable (as long as you take it to a Bang & Olufsen store). On top of that, there’s five years of coverage through the Beocare warranty.

The circular speaker is designed to emphasise the care that went into its construction, with an outer shell of pearl-blasted aluminium, perforated by (exactly) 2,173 milled holes. The feel of the aluminium is contrasted by a leather strap, with a strap lock by the Danish industrial designer Cecilie Manz. There’s also a couple of new colour options, Honey Tone and Eucalyptus Green (B&O is going all polychromatic these days).

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 3rd Gen, including Eucalyptus Green and Honey Tone finishes (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Dust and water protection is rated to IP67 (‘waterproof’ as opposed to ‘water resistant’), which explains B&O’s depiction of the speaker as a shower or beach companion. The power of the bass woofer has also been upgraded by 2dB and as before the whole ensemble can also double as a speakerphone thanks to the inbuilt three-microphone array.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 3rd Gen (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The form format of the A1 has always encouraged portability, more so than cylindrical or square rivals – there’s something very easy about the circular form factor. With added protection, better longevity and a smidge more bass, the latest Besound A1 goes to the top of the list in this hard-fought category.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 3rd Gen (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Bang & Olufsen, Beosound A1 3rd Gen, £299, Bang-Olufsen.com, @BangOlufsen

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 3rd Gen in Eucalyptus Green (Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)