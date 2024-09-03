Swedish start-up Neko Health brings its sci-fi scanning suite to central London
The new Neko Health Centre in Marylebone offers ultra-fast health scanning in a an upscale environment
Comprehensive health scanning is the holy grail of modern medical technology. The idea of assembling a suite of machinery that can map everything from moles to blood-sugar level in a single, swift operation is the kind of thing that health professionals dream of. In practically every case, early diagnosis transforms the outcome, while lifestyle changes and other interventions can also be started far earlier.
That’s the thinking behind Swedish ‘preventative healthcare technology’ provider Neko Health, co-founded in 2018 by Hjalmar Nilsonne and Daniel Ek, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Spotify and tech investment firm Prima Materia. Neko Health started offering its service in 2023 from premises in Stockholm using a body-scanning process that takes around ten minutes followed by a doctor’s consultation. The service was used by 2,707 people in its first year of operation.
The company now claims to have 20,000 people on the waiting list in Sweden, but expansion was always part of the plan. Next up is this new Neko Health Centre in London’s Marylebone. ‘In the UK, you are required to do an MOT on your car. However, when it comes to your body, you often need to break down before seeing a doctor,’ Nilsonne says. ‘To bend the cost curve of healthcare, we need to shift towards proactive, preventive care.’
Customers will undertake a body scan using 70 sensors to map millions of health data points in under ten minutes, including checks for skin cancers, fat and sugar levels and other risk factors. Of those 2,707 scanned Swedes, the company reports that 78.5 per cent had no health issues. ‘However, 14.1 per cent required medical treatment. Additionally, 1 per cent received potentially life-saving treatment for severe conditions like cardiovascular diseases, severe metabolic diseases, and skin cancer,’ the company says, noting that ‘none of these individuals was aware of their condition prior to their visit’.
After the scan, which takes around an hour to process, an in-depth doctor’s consultation will look at the results to see if there are any recommendations or further action required. Neko also offers an app to store your health data so you can track changes on future visits.
The company’s head of design and brand, Alfredo Aponte, has experience working with cinematic and entertainment clients like LucasFilm, Lego and Disney through his earlier agency work. The designer, Franquibel Lima, previously worked at WeWork and was also a former lead architect at Foster & Partners, including on the Fifth Avenue Apple Store. The new Health Centre has been shaped to convey a sense of calm, quiet confidence. With pastel colours and concealed lighting giving off soft tones, it’s a futuristic yet unthreatening environment that’s part spa, part science fiction med bay. Beam us up.
Neko Body Scan, £299, Neko Health Centre, 9 St Vincent Street, London W1U 4DA
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
More details at NekoHealth.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Is the new Google Pixel 9 Fold Pro the ultimate do-it-all device?
Google's Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Fold Pro go head to head in our hands-on test of the latest generation of AI-infused smartphones
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Postcard from Lower Manhattan’s burgeoning gallery district
From Collectible New York 2024 to Tribeca’s expanding gallery district a few blocks north, collectible design abounds this September
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Tap into local creativity at The StandardX, Melbourne
The StandardX, Melbourne is the first hotel in The Standard Group's new breed of ‘younger and rebellious’ properties
By Monique Kawecki Published
-
Brainstorms: A Great Gig in the Sky takes the music of Pink Floyd up into the clouds
Gala Wright collaborates with Brainstorms to create an interactive installation that explores the emotional reaction to Pink Floyd’s 1973 classic ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Makerversity is 3D printing vital PPE for the NHS
Heroes charity and design researcher Nate Petre team up to make PPE for frontline NHS staff, direct from London tech hub Makerversity
By Nick Compton Last updated
-
Architect-designed cinema opens in south east London
Catford Mews – a new three-screen cinema and community hub – is sensitively designed by Really Local Group
By Elly Parsons Last updated
-
Benjamin Hubert creates ‘Trove’, an unhackable wallet for your cryptocurrency
By Elly Parsons Published
-
Victoria Beckham and Emily Young piece together fragmentary jewels
By Laura Hawkins Published
-
Art jewellery collection Gems and Ladders launches in London
By Elly Parsons Last updated