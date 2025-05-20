Marshall branches out further from its guitar amp roots - meet the Heston 120 Soundbar

It’s fair to say that Marshall has an aesthetic. The audio brand was born out of rock music and the no-nonsense, rugged appearance of the company’s classic guitar amps were both instantly recognisable on stage and highly sought after for their clarity, volume and crunch. Not everyone is buying guitar amps these days, even bona fide rock stars who have direct digital means of amplification that save a fortune on the cost of roadies and freight.

Marshall Heston 120 TV soundbar (Image credit: Marshall)

In the modern era, the Marshall name has pivoted towards hi-fi. Although the company still offers an impressive range of studio and stage amplification, it also makes speakers and headphones. The Marshall Group even encompasses a record label (and a drum brand, Natal).

Marshall Heston 120 TV soundbar (Image credit: Marshall)

The Heston 120 is Marshall’s first attempt at making a TV soundbar and it’s safe to say that not a lot has changed in terms of visual legacy. The familiar script logo and black and gold trim has survived the transition into the familiar slender soundbar format, and all the usual connections and options are in place, from HDMI eARC to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Marshall Heston 120 TV soundbar (Image credit: Marshall)

Purists will delight in the survival of the old-fashioned analogue RCA input for ‘vintage’ hi-fi gear and those keener to keep up with every shift in sonic output will find Dolby Atmos and DTS-X. With 11 drivers contained within the slender frame, carefully angled to fill out a room with sound, the Heston 120 also comes with specific sound modes – Music, Movie, Night and Voice – to make the most of the audio processing. Room calibration is also included to shape the sound to every space.

Marshall Heston 120 TV soundbar (Image credit: Marshall)

Further equalisation settings can be changed via the app and there are three presets in which to store your favourites. The three main controls – volume, bass/treble and source – can be altered via the amp-inspired knurled metal knobs and the brushed metal panel adds another touch of class. The app brings connectivity to Spotify, Tidal and internet radio.

The control panel on the Marshall Heston 120 TV soundbar (Image credit: Marshall)

The Heston 120 is the first in a series of TV-sound speakers from the company. It’ll be followed the smaller Heston 60 and a subwoofer, Heston Sub 200, later this year. There’s no word as to where the name comes from. We like to think it’s a nod to Heston Services, a down-at-heel stopover on the M4 motorway and the sort of place gigging bands would congregate in the small hours on their way back to London.

Marshall Heston 120, £899.99, Marshall.com, @Marshall