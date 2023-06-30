LoveFrom shapes Astra Carta seal’s elegant typography and forms

The Sustainable Markets Initiative has launched Astra Carta, a framework document that sets up an intriguing and far-reaching initiative to ensure that private sector companies act responsibly and sustainably when they engage in any form of space exploration, development, and cooperation. Launched in January 2020 by the then-Prince of Wales, the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s first act was to establish the Terra Carta, a seal bestowed upon private sector companies that lead the way in creating sustainable markets. LoveFrom, the ambitious creative studio established by Sir Jony Ive, shaped the richly decorated Terra Carta seal and the studio has returned to give the new Astra Carta seal a complementary and evolutionary look.

‘We were fascinated by the celestial rhythms that were illuminated during this design process, and how they are profoundly connected to the patterns of life on Earth,’ says Ive. ‘This feels a crucial time to do more to protect the natural universe in the broadest sense, and we are deeply honoured to have been able to contribute to this important and pioneering project.’

Astra Carta seal by LoveFrom

The aim of Astra Carta is to build momentum for what the SMI calls ‘space sustainability’, ensuring that the private sector is guided by sustainability goals, approaches, and standards that are shared with governments, international organisations and other stakeholders. The famous Outer Space Treaty, signed in 1967, enshrines the duty of states to ensure that the ‘exploration and use of outer space shall be carried out for the benefit and in the interests of all countries and shall be the province of all mankind’, as well as making them ‘liable for damage caused by their space objects [and to] avoid harmful contamination of space and celestial bodies’.

The Sustainable Markets Initiative brings this ambition into the private sector. The new seal is ringed with the Astra Carta’s motto – ‘to care for the infinite wonders of the universe’ – in English and Latin, while the typographic approach uses the newly designed LoveFrom, Serif, just like the Terra Carta.

Although the visual elements still incorporate the St Edward’s Crown, with a structural that has been similarly defined by sacred geometry. In addition, LoveFrom has overlaid the field behind the lettering with patterns inspired by astronomical motion.

At the centre of the seal is the Earth, surrounded by the planets and constellations, including Cepheus, Orion, Monoceros, Centaurus, Crux, Leo, and Charles’ Wain within Ursa Major, as well as the North Star. Over this backdrop are the Sun, the annular eclipse of the Moon, along with the transit of Mercury, and the dance of Venus and Mars. In striking contrast to the Terra Carta seal, the Astra Carta is set against the blackness of deep space.

The seal was unveiled this week by King Charles at a Space Sustainability reception at Buckingham Palace. ‘The Astra Carta is a collective call to action that seeks to unite the public and private sectors and other stakeholders in a shared commitment to the responsible and sustainable use of outer space,’ says Jennifer Jordan Saifi, chief executive officer, Sustainable Markets Initiative. ‘The Astra Carta harnesses the power of collective will, curiosity, scientific discovery, sustainability, and ethical stewardship to guide us in this new frontier of possibilities.’

These possibilities include the potential role that space-based and related industries can have on our planet. The first draft of the Astra Carta was created in collaboration with experts from around the world, with key input from Colonel Chris Hadfield, the former Canadian astronaut and commander of the International Space Station.

Sustainable Markets Initiative, Sustainable-Markets.org

LoveFrom, LoveFrom.com