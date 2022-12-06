What to expect from the second Metaverse Fashion Week

In March 2022, Decentraland – a virtual social world powered by Ethereum – launched the very first Metaverse Fashion Week, with ‘attendees’ able to take part in a packed roster of digital events on the platform. These spanned presentations from Etro, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger and more, a space by British department store Selfridges in which NFTs could be viewed in a gallery-like setting (a collaboration with Paco Rabanne), and various ‘parties‘, opportunities to purchase NFTs and wearable outfits, and even a musical performance by Grimes. All traversed using the platform’s customisable digital avatars and open to anyone with an internet browser (in all, 108,000 people logged into the four-day event, which was run in association with UNXD, which creates ‘crypto-narratives’ for luxury fashion houses).

This morning (6 December 2022), Decentraland revealed the plans for the second Metaverse Fashion Week, which will return next spring. Running from 18-23 March, the expanded programme sees Decentraland collaborate with Spatial and OVER metaverses promising ‘the global community [a chance] to experience the latest advancements in metaversal interoperability and digital fashion’. Running with the theme ‘Future Heritage’, the organisers task designers and brands to explore the ‘potential of fashion to bridge realities and worlds’ and weave together digital and material innovations.

Dolce & Gabbana runway show at Metaverse Fashion 2022 (Image credit: Courtesy of Decentraland )



‘I cannot wait to show the world what has developed since the last time we showcased the fashion revolution in the metaverse on a grand stage,’ says Dr Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, head of Metaverse Fashion Week. ’Within one year, we have shown the world one of the strongest and most obvious use cases for the metaverse yet – digital fashion. After all, we don’t all want to look like dull copies of the same avatar in our digital lives. Just like in the real world, we all want to individualise and curate the personal aesthetics that we are recognised for.’

So what can users expect from the second Metaverse Fashion Week? Firstly, Miami Fashion Week will have a digital iteration in Decentraland, marking the first time a CFDA (The Council of Fashion Designers of America) recognised event will take place in the Metaverse. Elsewhere, DRESSX, the largest ‘metacloset’ for digital clothing and fashion NFTs will become a partner, Metaverse Fashion Week Lux will showcase luxury fashion houses in a new digital space in Decentraland’s ‘Luxury Fashion District’ (including shows, immersive experiences, and pop-up stores), and Metaverse Fashion Week Neo will celebrate a new generation of digital designers. A new digital supermodel, ‘Tangpoko’, will also be debuted at the event.

Selfridges at Metaverse Fashion 2022 (Image credit: Courtesy of Decentraland)

’Metaverse Fashion Week is a tentpole moment for digital fashion where both brands and consumers can experience the future of fashion,’ adds Shashi Menon, co-Founder and CEO of UNXD. ‘It is a direct extension of UNXD’s mission to bridge luxury between the real world and the metaverse. After our successful first season with Decentraland, we’re thrilled to be expanding the Metaverse Fashion Week platform together to encompass additional metaverses.’

The designers and brands taking part have yet to be announced, though the organisers promise a full schedule (the opportunity to take part for brands will be made easier with self-service tools to create wearables and a new feature that allows brands to ’rent’ land for specific periods). Those wishing to attend can pre-register here.

