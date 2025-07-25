These Thom Browne loafers are an invitation to break an American style rule: no white after labour day
As part of Wallpaper’s ‘Made in America’ August issue, we celebrate the accessories that encapsulate New York designer Thom Browne‘s rule-breaking – and occasionally surreal – approach to fashion
American designer Thom Browne has made a career of taking archetypal American menswear and turning it on its head (or, as with his hallmark tailoring, shrinking it in size).
Preppy signatures have long run through his work, seeing Ivy League tailoring and varsity uniforms shifted through strange, enveloping new proportions, unconventional adornment or teamed up with gleefully surreal accessories – including Browne’s signature dog-shaped handbags, based on his beloved dachshund, Hector (above left).
Thom Browne’s gleefully surreal accessories
A new take on the penny loafer – a perennial symbol of preppy style – is altogether more classic, though an elongated grosgrain loop tab in signature red, white and blue marks it as one of Browne’s non-conformist creations. In white, they offer the invitation to break another all-American style rule: no white shoes after Labour Day, a line immortalised by a screaming Kathleen Turner in John Waters’ 1994 movie, Serial Mom.
‘I always say that I don’t really work in fashion. I do because it’s the world we find ourselves in, but I try to create work that transcends fashion,’ Browne previously told Wallpaper* as he celebrated 20 years of his eponymous label. ‘For me, the most important thing is to tell stories and make people think in new ways.’
‘I want to make people think,’ he continued. ‘The kiss of death is when someone thinks that my work was just OK.’
The August 2025 issue of Wallpaper* is available in print on newsstands from 10 July 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
A new exhibition explores Spanish cinema through its female anti-heroes
‘Resolución’ is a new exhibit at MoMu: a three-channel audiovisual installation that catalogues a series of transformative moments in Spanish cinema through costume
-
Can creativity survive in the United States?
We asked three design powerhouses to weigh in on this political moment
-
A house in Leamington Spa is a domestic oasis infused with contemporary sensibilities
This house in Leamington Spa, by John Pardey Architects, brings together flood risk considerations, a conservation area's historic character, and contemporary sensibilities
-
In Thom Browne’s newest store, prep meets Palm Beach
The American fashion designer has brought his affinity for midcentury design to a '50s-era shopping centre
-
The best fashion moments at Milan Design Week 2024
Scarlett Conlon discovers the moments fashion met design at Salone del Mobile and Milan Design Week 2024, as Loewe, Hermès, Bottega Veneta, Prada and more staged intriguing presentations and launches across the city
-
Thom Browne A/W 2019 Paris Fashion Week Women's
-
Thom Browne at Paris Fashion Week Women’s S/S 2019
-
Paris Fashion Week S/S 2017 menswear editor’s picks
-
The soundtrack to Paris Fashion Week’s A/W 2014 menswear shows