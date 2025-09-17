Oliver Spencer’s orbiting installation offers a meditative shopping experience during London Design Festival
At Oliver Spencer’s Shoreditch store, a sensory light installation by Studio Rhythmics offers a calming moment during LDF
London-based designer Oliver Spencer started with a stall in Portobello Market, which sparked his love of cloth and craftsmanship. Now, five stores (Soho, Shoreditch, two in Bloomsbury on Lamb’s Conduit Street, and the latest addition in Marylebone ) and two decades later, he is known for his contemporary take on classic British menswear silhouettes.
Taking place this week – and for the second year running – Oliver Spencer is using his Shoreditch address on Calvert Avenue as a platform to encourage and celebrate creativity and innovative design during London Design Festival 2025, a reflection of his own craft-focused approach (and desire to make his stores into hubs for the local community).
London Design Festival 2025: The Loop by Studio Rhythmics at Oliver Spencer
In association with the Shoreditch Design Triangle (an LDF design district), Oliver Spencer is hosting an installation titled ‘The Loop’ by London-based design studio Studio Rythmics. Spencer came across the design duo through a friend, now a lecturer at Goldsmiths University: ‘He introduced me to his colleagues Chien and Su, who are two of the team that make up Studio Rhythmics,’ Spencer tells Wallpaper*.
An interior environment and the designs it accommodates are deeply personal. This is true of all of Oliver Spencer’s outposts, which are made to have a neighbourhood feel. Using the Shoreditch space as a creative platform during LDF not only benefits the customer experience and highlights a designer’s work, but also Spencer’s own creative process. ‘In previous years we’ve hosted Mac Collins’ “Iklwa” chair, which was a huge success,’ he says. ‘That design really stayed with me, and the colour, shape and inspiration behind the chair definitely influenced parts of future clothing collections we made.’
‘I think it’s really important, wherever possible, to bring creativity into our shops,’ he continues. ‘With “The Loop”, you get this brilliant immersive experience. Also, this [is] the work's debut public exhibition, so customers will get to see something totally new that’s a one-of-a-kind piece. “The Loop” is quite a meditative installation, so if nothing else, I hope customers will have a very peaceful experience.’
“The Loop” by Studio Rhythmics is on display until 21 September 2025, at Oliver Spencer’s Shoreditch store on Calvert Avenue, London E2 7JP, oliverspencer.co.uk
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
These benches are made from £2.5m worth of shredded banknotes
You could be sitting on a fortune this London Design Festival, as the Bank of England Museum explores the creative repurposing of waste with furniture made from decommissioned banknotes
-
Rachel Whiteread creates silver collection for Puiforcat inspired by corrugated cardboard
The Turner Prize-winning artist reinterprets imperfection in a new silverware collection with French maison Puiforcat
-
Meet Malak Mattar, the Palestinian artist behind the 'Together for Palestine' concert at London's Wembley Arena
The London-based artist curates a landmark concert of music and art in support of Gaza, alongside Brian Eno, James Blake, Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry and more
-
The story behind a one-of-a-kind Dieter Rams handbag, reborn by German leather brand Tsatsas
A new exhibition at Vitsœ’s London store celebrates the ‘931’ bag, designed by Dieter Rams for his wife Ingeborg in 1963 and reborn over half a century later in a collaboration between Rams and German leather accessories brand Tsatsas
-
‘You have to be fearless’: inside the free-thinking world of Craig Green
One of British fashion’s definitive voices for over a decade, Craig Green’s poetic vision has transformed the long-held archetypes of menswear. The designer invites Jack Moss into his creative universe
-
Bottega Veneta’s Harrods pop-up is a luxurious ode to ‘intrecciato’, its signature woven leather
Celebrating 50 years of the Italian house’s signature leather-weaving technique, the ephemeral Harrods store arrives just prior to Louise Trotter’s anticipated debut as creative director later this month
-
In conversation: Nick Waplington and Isaac Mizrahi on the creativity and chaos of the 1990s fashion studio
Nick Waplington’s behind-the-scenes photographs of fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi’s New York studio capture a golden age of style. As they go on display at Hamiltons Gallery in London, the pair look back at the images with Wallpaper’s Dal Chodha
-
Discover London’s Japanese head spa applying Buddhist practices to haircare
Goen is a north London head spa seeking to bring peace (and better hair) to daily lives. India Birgitta Jarvis tries it out
-
Inside Miu Miu’s ‘proudly modern and minimal’ new London store
Wallpaper* takes a tour of Miu Miu’s newly refurbished New Bond Street store, which is designed as a gathering place for the Italian house’s ‘spirited, intelligent, thoughtful community’
-
Laro London’s non-toxic toothpaste is a ‘spring clean’ for your mouth
Laro London is a new oral care brand championing non-toxic ingredients and conscious design. India Birgitta Jarvis sits down with its founder for Wallpaper*
-
Uniqlo’s colourful ‘gift shop’ at Tate Modern marks 25 years of the London institution
A Uniqlo store in miniature, ‘Uniqlo Tate Shop, Art For All’ opens at Tate Modern to coincide with a weekend of celebration, featuring a playful take on museum ‘merch’ alongside a colourful array of Uniqlo staples