This season, tassels and fringing make a dramatic fashion statement

Craft, glamour and experimentation meet as this season’s designers use tassels and fringing to add drama to the everyday

Left, dress, £3,050; dress (underneath), £3,050, both by Akris. Right, jacket, £25,940, by Gucci
(Image credit: Photography by Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*, fashion by Kris Bergfeldt)
By Jack Moss
Neil Godwin - Photography

As a decorative adornment, the tassel has spanned centuries and mediums, whether skimming the hem of a Regency sofa or a flapper’s dress. Tassels have even been found in the tombs of ancient Egyptian pharaohs, believed to ward off evil spirits on the journey to the underworld.

Designers embraced the adornment in intriguing new ways for S/S 2024. At Sabato De Sarno’s debut collection for Gucci, the standout look was a yellow coat sprouting shimmering crystal fringing. It captured the collection’s mood, which was inspired by the irreverent glamour of the Italian streets, ‘a story of richness and lust, of sweat, dancing and singing.’

Fringe theatre: tasseled fashion to elevate the everyday

Shirt, £4,950, by Prada

(Image credit: Photography by Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*, fashion by Kris Bergfeldt)

At Akris, Albert Kriemler paid homage to Austrian textile designer Felice ‘Lizzi’ Rix-Ueno with a collection that celebrated the richness of materials, including dresses with diaphanous trails of tassels, while Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ collection for Prada was rooted in the house’s history of craft and experimentation, encapsulated by a proliferation of fringed garments, some intricately inset with eyelets, others in shaggy layers over shirting.

‘This work is always part of what we do, have always done… we wanted to recognise it here,’ said Simons.

Skirt; shoes, both price on request, by Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Photography by Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*, fashion by Kris Bergfeldt)

At Bottega Veneta, Matthieu Blazy presented an imaginative ‘odyssey’ around the world – as if his wandering models had picked up homespun treasures on cross-country trips. A series of fringed dresses and skirts appeared throughout; when in movement, the tassels parted, revealing a pile-up of patterned fabric underneath.

A version of this article appears in the April 2024 issue of Wallpaper* available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands. 

