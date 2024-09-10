Stone Island and New Balance team up for this year’s most sought-after sneaker

Stone Island’s ‘Ghost’ line reduces a garment to its essence: entirely monochromatic using its signature fabric dyeing techniques, even the brand’s famed compass logo all but disappears into the design. As such, the collection has achieved cult status within the Stone Island community, favoured by those who value subtlety, and lean towards a minimal, reduced aesthetic.

Revealed this week, a new collaboration with Boston-based sneaker and sportswear company New Balance expands the Ghost line into footwear, with Stone Island redesigning a version of New Balance’s Original 991 sneaker which – considering the devoted followers of both labels – will likely be this year’s most sought-after sneaker.

Ghost mode: Stone Island x New Balance

(Image credit: Photography by Shot by Liam MacRae)

Titled the ‘Made in UK 991v2 Ghost’ sneaker, it sees the heritage running sneaker – perhaps New Balance’s most enduring and recognisable shoe – transformed in three monochromatic colourways: green, beige and black. Details include a felt Stone Island compass motif on the shoe’s tongue, the same design also featuring on a translucent outsole. New Balance calls the resulting shoe ‘highly refined’.

The brands say that the idea of teaming up came from their longtime links to the UK, where both Stone Island and New Balance have been adopted by the country’s subcultures, 'from the everyday runways of trains, pubs, and terraces to the cutting-edge styles of clubs and high streets,’ they said in a statement. The accompanying images are photographed by Liam MacRae.

The collaboration launches on 26 September 2024 on stoneisland.com – which has had a recent facelift – and selected Stone Island stores worldwide.

