Stone Island and New Balance team up for this year’s most sought-after sneaker
Part of Stone Island’s monochromatic ‘Ghost’ line, the collaboration is inspired by both brand’s longtime links with British subculture
Stone Island’s ‘Ghost’ line reduces a garment to its essence: entirely monochromatic using its signature fabric dyeing techniques, even the brand’s famed compass logo all but disappears into the design. As such, the collection has achieved cult status within the Stone Island community, favoured by those who value subtlety, and lean towards a minimal, reduced aesthetic.
Revealed this week, a new collaboration with Boston-based sneaker and sportswear company New Balance expands the Ghost line into footwear, with Stone Island redesigning a version of New Balance’s Original 991 sneaker which – considering the devoted followers of both labels – will likely be this year’s most sought-after sneaker.
Ghost mode: Stone Island x New Balance
Titled the ‘Made in UK 991v2 Ghost’ sneaker, it sees the heritage running sneaker – perhaps New Balance’s most enduring and recognisable shoe – transformed in three monochromatic colourways: green, beige and black. Details include a felt Stone Island compass motif on the shoe’s tongue, the same design also featuring on a translucent outsole. New Balance calls the resulting shoe ‘highly refined’.
The brands say that the idea of teaming up came from their longtime links to the UK, where both Stone Island and New Balance have been adopted by the country’s subcultures, 'from the everyday runways of trains, pubs, and terraces to the cutting-edge styles of clubs and high streets,’ they said in a statement. The accompanying images are photographed by Liam MacRae.
The collaboration launches on 26 September 2024 on stoneisland.com – which has had a recent facelift – and selected Stone Island stores worldwide.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
