At Maria Grazia Chiuri’s S/S 2025 runway show for Dior, the Italian designer referenced the ‘Amazone’, an archival Christian Dior dress from the designer’s 1951 Autumn-Winter Haute Couture collection. Inspired by a group of French female horseriders – ‘Amazone’ derives from the Gallic word for ‘side saddle’ – Chiuri used it as a jumping-off point for a sleek, sporty outing at the house, where lean silhouettes referenced the contemporary uniforms of women equestrians and archers (indeed, as a backdrop to the show, the archer-slash-artist Sagg Napoli fired shots on target).

It spoke to a graphic through-line which ran through the season’s collections, seeing streamlined, engineered silhouettes – oftentimes in black – speak to a renewed focus on design and construction. There were the bold blown-up hourglass dresses at Acne Studios, the effect reminiscent of dressing a paper doll; the twisting, body-conscious contours of Antonin Tron’s Atlein (the designer is an avid surfer); or the supersized lace-up fastenings of Demna’s S/S 2025 collection for Balenciaga.

Here, Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes and photographer Gabriele Rosati give these silhouettes a graphic treatment, as seen in the April 2025 Issue of Wallpaper* – on newsstands now.

S/S 2025’s streamlined silhouettes

Top, £2,490 (enquire at balenciaga.com); skirt, £4,590 (enquire at balenciaga.com); boots, £1,490 (available balenciaga.com), all by Balenciaga (Image credit: Photography by Gabriele Rosati, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Bodysuit, price on request, by Max Mara (enquire at maxmara.com). Shoes, price on request, by Sportmax (enquire at sportmax.com) (Image credit: Photography by Gabriele Rosati, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Above, dress, price on request, by Acne Studios (enquire at acnestudios.com). Sunglasses, £270, by Balenciaga (available balenciaga.com) (Image credit: Photography by Gabriele Rosati, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Above, coat, £4,900, by Bally (available bally.co.uk). Boots, £1,490, by Balenciaga (available balenciaga.com) (Image credit: Photography by Gabriele Rosati, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £4,960, by Gucci (enquire at gucci.com) (Image credit: Photography by Gabriele Rosati, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £825 (available sportmax.com); trousers, £565, both by Sportmax (available sportmax.com). Boots, £1,490, by Balenciaga (available balenciaga.com) (Image credit: Photography by Gabriele Rosati, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, price on request, by Courrèges (enquire at courreges.com). Boots, £1,490, by Balenciaga (available balenciaga.com) (Image credit: Photography by Gabriele Rosati, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £1,080, by Atlein (available atlein.com). Gloves, £496, by Paula Rowan (available paularowan.com) (Image credit: Photography by Gabriele Rosati, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £1,550; bra, £675; pants, £1,250, all by Dolce & Gabbana (enquire at dolcegabbana.com). Shoes, price on request, by Sportmax (enquire at sportmax.com) (Image credit: Photography by Gabriele Rosati, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £435; earrings, £255, both by Kiko Kostadinov (enquire at kikokostadinov.com) (Image credit: Photography by Gabriele Rosati, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Model: Migoa Guol at Elite London. Casting: Ikki Casting at WSM. Set design: David Curtis-Ring at Hen House. Hair: Tobia Bartolini using Oribe. Make-up: Sunao Takahaski at Saint Luke using Byredo. Digi tech: Alexander Brunacci. Photography assistants: Luca Chiapatti, Hayleigh Longman. Fashion assistant: Nathan Fox. Set design assistants: Henry Hawksworth, Candice Mac. Production assistant: Archie Thomson.

