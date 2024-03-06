Saint Laurent closes fashion month with a secret menswear show
Anthony Vaccarello held his latest Saint Laurent menswear show at Paris’ Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection on Tuesday evening, rounding out fashion month with a collection infused with a louche, 1980s sensuality
The whispers of a secret Saint Laurent show came to fruition on Tuesday evening (5 March), as Anthony Vaccarello staged his latest menswear collection in the Tadao Ando-designed rotunda of the Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection, closing out Paris Fashion Week A/W 2024.
Saint Laurent’s secret menswear show
As most of the British press whizzed off into the night on motorbike taxis to make the final Eurostar back to London after Nicolas Ghesquière’s ten-year anniversary show for Louis Vuitton at The Louvre, a select few joined a group of carefully selected attendees a five-or-so minute walk away at the contemporary art gallery, which opened in 2021. A former corn store – hence its circular design – the building was rebuilt in the late 19th century to become the city’s stock exchange.
Ando’s intervention to Bourse de Commerce’s central room – which sits under the vast original cast-iron dome – also provided the backdrop to Vaccarello’s A/W 2023 menswear show in January of last year. The Japanese architect’s stark, cylindrical concrete wall, reflects the monumental rigour of Vaccarrello’s collections – often defined by a singular repeated silhouette – as well as the interplay between past and present at the heart of Saint Laurent.
‘It was about regenerating the historic monument: honouring the memory of the city inscribed in its walls, and inside, placing another structure,’ said Ando at the inauguration of the gallery, which houses the collection of Francois Pinault, the founder of the Kering group (Saint Laurent is part of the luxury conglomerate’s portfolio). 'A composition establishing a living dialogue between the new and the old, creating a space full of life as a place dedicated to contemporary art should be.’
For this latest show, models emerged from one of the rotunda’s openings, here edged in calla lilies, anemones and orchids (a nod, said Vaccarello, to the shows of Yves Saint Laurent) and into the deep-pile carpeted space. Looping the circular runway, the silhouette was louche and double-breasted, with wide-shouldered tailoring, trench coats and variously coloured ties recalling 1980s office wear. The only real diversions from the look were a series of high-neck silk tops and enormous rubber jackets and hats.
As such, it felt a stricter proposition than Vaccarello’s recent menswear collections, whereby elements of glamour – pussybow fastenings, wrapped and draped silhouettes – set a more romantic tone. Here, there was a different sensuality at play, the loose cut of the tailoring reminding of Giorgio Armani’s 1980s collections, which represented a newly liberated mood in menswear (epitomised by Mr Armani’s costumes for Richard Gere in American Gigolo). Vaccarello talked about the formal silhouettes of the opening looks ’dissolving’ as the show goes on – ’fluid, with an intentional slouch, an illusion of fabric turning liquid’.
The show follows Saint Laurent’s S/S 2024 menswear show, which took place in Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie, the modernist art museum designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in one of his final commissions. Vaccarello’s travelling menswear presentations – which tend to run for one season in Paris, the next somewhere further afield – have also taken place in the Moroccan desert and a beach in Malibu, California.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Mortlach and Suchi Reddy’s whisky coasters double as incense holders
‘Rare’ whisky coasters by Mortlach and architect and designer Suchi Reddy double as incense holders to create a fragrant drinking experience
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley confronts gaming, VR and rebirth at Studio Voltaire
Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley has opened her first institutional solo exhibition, ‘THE REBIRTHING ROOM’, at Studio Voltaire, London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Reethaus is a performance space conceived as ‘a place for radical presence’ in Berlin
Reethaus, a newly opened cultural centre in Berlin, kick-starts a fresh era for the city’s growing creative neighbourhood of Flussbad
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Saint Laurent’s Champs-Élysées store showcases Anthony Vaccarello’s monumental vision
A vast new Saint Laurent store on Paris’ Champs-Élysées reflects creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s rigorous, monumental approach to design
By Jack Moss Published
-
This season’s womenswear channels freedom and escape
These S/S 2024 womenswear looks promise an escape from the everyday, and are photographed amid the otherwordly landscapes of the Canary Islands for the March 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper*
By Jack Moss Published
-
Introducing Wallpaper* March 2024: The Style Issue
Wallpaper* March 2024 is on sale now, featuring the looks of the season, Demna on modernity at Balenciaga, Rem Koolhaas on 25 years of Prada sets, and Saint Laurent’s new Paris store
By Sarah Douglas Published
-
Best in shows: Wallpaper* picks S/S 2024’s standout looks
As part of Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2024 issue, we select the winning S/S 2024 runway collections – and their defining looks – at the start of a new season in style
By Jack Moss Published
-
Saint Laurent’s L’Atelier Maroquinerie is a Florentine temple to craft
The vast new 28,700 sq m space in Scandicci, Florence sees Saint Laurent invest in a new generation of craftspeople, whose work straddles technical innovation and traditional know-how
By Jack Moss Published
-
Saint Laurent unites with Juergen Teller on career-spanning exhibition (and it comes with merch)
Saint Laurent is the official sponsor of Juergen Teller’s upcoming ‘i need to live’ Paris exhibition, and has also created an exclusive lifestyle collection adorned with the photographer’s works
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Unconventional men’s tailoring to make an impression this winter
This winter’s men’s tailoring is defined by razor-sharp reinterpretations of classic silhouettes, designed to make you stand out over a celebratory season ahead
By Jack Moss Published
-
This season’s most dramatic runway sets, from curtains of slime to disco balls
Revisit the transporting runway sets of S/S 2024 fashion month, which spanned dystopian herbariums, destroyed disco balls and artwork-adorned catwalks
By Jack Moss Published