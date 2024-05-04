On x Post Archive Faction is a collaboration made to help you reach your flow state
Swiss sportswear brand On has united with cult Korean label Post Archive Faction on a collection inspired by the flow of Zurich’s River Limmat
It has been a busy week for On, the fast-growing Swiss sportswear brand best-known for its distinctive honeycomb-soled sneakers that promise the feeling of ’running on clouds’. This past Monday (29 April 2024), it revealed that FKA Twigs was joining On as a ‘creative partner’, largely working with the brand on training apparel (‘the way we move our bodies is one of the most integral parts of the human experience’, said the musician and dancer). Meanwhile in Spain, tennis player Iga Swiatek – the current world number one – will compete wearing On apparel and sneakers in the final of the Madrid Open, taking place on Saturday afternoon (4 May 2024).
Also launching this week is the brand’s second collaboration with cult Korean fashion label Post Archive Faction (PAF). The project is defined by On as fusing its expertise in ‘performance and function’ with PAF’s imaginative design codes. Launched by Dongjoon Lim and Sookyo Jeon in 2018, PAF is characterised by a disruptive, experimental approach with hallmarks including offbeat pattern-cutting and panelling, achieved through the endless deconstruction and reassembling of sportswear garments. Meanwhile, armour-like hoods and techy outerwear look primed for traversing apocalyptic landscapes.
Flow state: On x Post Archive Faction
The new collection – which spans both apparel and a version of On’s bouncy Cloudmonster 2 running sneaker – draws inspiration from the River Limmat in Zurich, which flows close to On’s high-tech offices in the city’s industrial district (indeed, the running club that operates from the On Labs store below the offices regularly begin by snaking along the river’s bankside paths). In PAF’s typically conceptual style, the collaboration centres on the word ‘current’, which it defines as ’a body of water or air moving in a definite direction... belonging to the present time’, and reflects the idea of an athlete entering the so-called ’flow state’.
As such, pieces are defined by a feeling of fluidity and movement: the X Breaker Jacket, for example, has mesh placements allowing for airflow, while the Flow Running pants are made from super-lightweight technical fabric, constructed with PAF’s distinctive approach to pattern-cutting and seam placement. The pieces were initially conceived as recovery wear for the OAC (On Athletics Club), a group of elite athletes who train in Boulder, Colorada under Dathan Ritzenhein. Including American mile record-holder Yared Nuguse, indoor 1500m world champion George Beamish and Commonwealth 1500m champion Ollie Hoare, as well as New York and Boston Marathon winner Helen Obiri, the group will chase Olympic success this summer.
The collection is rounded out with short and long-sleeved T-shirts and shorts in muted shades of yellow, grey and black, as well as reimagined versions of the Cloudmonster 2 sneaker in ’Moondust’ and monochrome black.
On x Post Archive Faction is available now at On’s website and selected stores worldwide.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Guido Palau completely transforms Kaia Gerber’s hair in new book ‘Hidden Identities’
Guido Palau and Kaia Gerber have collaborated on a book project, Hidden Identities, which sees the model sport a plethora of different wigs in technicolour shades
By Orla Brennan Published
-
Inside the new Amelie, Maison d’Art: 'I wanted to reinvent the art gallery to be both warmer and more approachable'
The ambitious new Manhattan gallery Amelie, Maison d’Art settles into the Soho neighbourhood
By Craig Kellogg Published
-
A guide to Frank Gehry's architecture: mesmerising, expressive and sometimes controversial
Canadian-American Frank Gehry has earned his position in the hall of fame of contemporary architects through a wealth of groundbreaking designs; here, we explore why, how, and his key projects
By Ellie Stathaki Published