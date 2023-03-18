Oasi Cashmere is taking Zegna back to its roots in the Italian Alps

Zegna’s Oasi Cashmere collection takes its name from Oasi Zegna, the 100 sq km of land in northern Italy’s lush Biella Alps that became home to the house’s first-ever wool mill in 1910. The brand transformed the site – which amounts to 30 times the size of New York’s Central Park – into a nature park in 1993.

Since, Oasi Zegna has become symbolic of Zegna’s values, particularly its desire to foster harmony between humans and the environment. This ‘sustainable spirit’ has seen over 500,000 trees (and counting) planted in the park, following founder Ermenegildo Zegna’s first reforestation project in the 1930s, as well as numerous community-based outreach programs. ‘Every road and every path at Zegna starts from and leads to Oasi Zegna,’ says the house.

Oasi Cashmere by Zegna

From top, shirt, £1,130; top, £930; trousers, £1,425, all part of the Oasi Cashmere collection, by Zegna (Image credit: Photography: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*)



The Oasi Cashmere collection captures this same harmonious spirit between Earth and man with a symbolic offering which signals Zegna’s commitment to making all of the house’s cashmere fully traceable by 2024 – from raw natural fibre, sourced in Mongolia, to finished product. The various pieces, which represent the very pinnacle of cashmere craft, comprise not only classic knit sweaters, cardigans and turtlenecks, but also a comprehensive wardrobe of overshirts, tailored blazers and sweatpant-style trousers, all cut from various textures of cashmere.

Colours, meanwhile, draw from Oasi Zegna nature park’s rich natural palette: from warm, earthy shades of ochre and red to slate grey and leaf green. In the spirit of the park, each piece is made to last; to be looked after, nurtured, and remain a part of the wearer’s wardrobe for decades to come.

A version of this story appears in the April 2023 Global Interiors issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)

zegna.com