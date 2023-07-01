Bid on one-off Louis Vuitton bags designed by the world’s biggest artists
With Sotheby’s, Louis Vuitton offers a chance to bid on its one-off ‘Artycapucines’ handbags, reinterpreted by Urs Fischer, Donna Huanca, Peter Marino, Alex Israel, Tschabalala Self and more, with donations going to charity
Louis Vuitton has a rich history of artistic collaboration – a facet of the house recently celebrated in Paris exhibition ‘LV Dream’, which opened in 2022 and catalogues projects undertaken alongside Yayoi Kusama, Richard Prince, Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami and more.
One section of the exhibition – running until November 2023 at the former Belle Jardinière department store – features Louis Vuitton’s ongoing ‘Artycapucines’ project, which for the last four years has invited international artists and creatives to reinterpret the house’s classic ‘Capucine’ handbag in their own distinct style.
Louis Vuitton x Sotheby’s: ‘Artycapucines’ charity auction
As of this week, Louis Vuitton has united with auction house Sotheby’s to allow the public to bid for a number of these one-off handbags, specially remade for the sale, with net proceeds going to various charities and NGOs. Each of the artists was given access to the full savoir-faire of the Louis Vuitton leatherwork atelier, though they approached the brief in a multitude of ways – whether Urs Fischer’s version, which comes complete with a chain to hang a fresh banana, or Tschabalala Self’s colourful turquoise design featuring overlaid Louis Vuitton motifs, like the monogram, diamond and flowers.
The other artists – 22 in total – include Amélie Bertrand, Daniel Buren, Sam Falls, Gregor Hildebrandt, Donna Huanca, Huang Yuxing, Alex Israel, Liu Wei, Peter Marino, Beatriz Milhazes, Vik Muniz, Jean-Michel Othoniel, Park Seo-Bo, Paola Pivi, Ugo Rondinone, Josh Smith, Jonas Wood, Kennedy Yanko, Zeng Fanzhi and Zhao Zhao. Each has chosen the charity or NGO to which they would like their proceeds to be donated, spanning poverty reduction, disaster relief, education, and refugee rights. Winning bids will receive their bag in a special monogram ‘boîte chapeau’ (hat box) which has been signed by the artist.
The auction itself will run until 12 July 2023 and is open to online bidding on Sotheby’s website. For those who would like to see the bags in person – whether intending to bid or otherwise – the bags will be displayed Sotheby’s Paris on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré from 1-5 July 2023.
The Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s ‘Artycapucines’ auction is open for online bidding until 12 July 2023 at www.sothebys.com.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
