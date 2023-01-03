Longchamp unites with D’heygere on a playful collection made to ‘transform the everyday’

Longchamp sees in 2023 with a new collaboration, uniting with Paris-based jewellery and accessories designer Stéphanie D’heygere – through her eponymous label D’heygere – on a gender-free collection that promises to ‘transform the everyday’ with pieces that adapt to their wearer’s needs, inspired by Longchamp’s foldaway ‘Le Pliage‘ handbag.

‘When I first met Stéphanie, I was completely bowled over by her work and the whole universe she created. Her designs have a real identity, but also an extremely ingenious dimension that speaks to Longchamp,’ says Longchamp creative director Sophie Delafontaine, who first collaborated with D’heygere on a limited-edition poncho in 2019. ‘After [that] successful debut collection, we wanted to take the next step by exploring a greater range of possibilities.’

Longchamp & D’heygere: a collaboration to ‘transform the everyday’

Longchamp & D’Heygere collaborative collection (Image credit: Courtesy of Longchamp)



Comprising two bags, an umbrella, a poncho, a rain hat and trousers – each a riff on classic Longchamp archetypes – the collaboration is built on the idea of instilling the pieces with an extra function in addition to their original use. For example, the trousers are designed to be rolled or unrolled to different lengths, a belt bag can be transformed into a backpack, an umbrella is designed to be worn as an accessory across the body, while the rain hat ‘folds and unfolds with the speed of an origami’.

Like D’heygere’s jewellery and accessories – which often feature idiosyncratic elements, like a holder for cigarettes on a necklace or earrings adorned with fresh flowers – there is a feeling of play to the collection, which arrives in a vivid palette of fuchsia pink and leopard print, as well as crisp navy, white and black. The recognisable leather closure of ‘Le Pliage’ appears on the front pocket of the poncho, for example, while a version of the tote can be transformed into a backpack or shoulder bag.

Longchamp & D’heygere collaborative collection (Image credit: Courtesy of Longchamp)

‘Longchamp is a label that has followed me around ever since I was a child. I love its energy, and I particularly love the concept of its iconic Le Pliage [bag],’ says D'heygere. ‘I think it’s wonderful that one bag is carried by so many different people, and that everyone uses it in their own way. Le Pliage is not only an essential, but it also has a real personality, and it was a pleasure for me to put my own stamp on it.’

Sustainability is also central to the collaboration, the various pieces constructed from the same recycled canvas as the house uses to construct its ‘Le Pliage’ bag. ‘Since the beginning, Longchamp’s environmental commitment has been reflected in the durability of its products,’ says Delafontaine. ‘Over the past two years, we have innovated by transitioning the entire Le Pliage line to recycled canvas... this is a real priority for us, which extends to our collaboration with Stéphanie.’

Longchamp & D’heygere collaborative collection (Image credit: Courtesy of Longchamp)

’Apart from the leather, which is always sourced from LWG-certified tanneries, all the materials used for this capsule are recycled.’

Delafontaine says she hopes the collection provides a number of companions for everyday life – a central tenet of Longchamp, which is centred on pieces that encapsulate ease and wearability. ‘Our clients are defined by their fast-paced, urban lifestyles, and this collection offers them clothing and accessories designed for mobility and therefore for travel,’ she says. ‘The idea is to accompany our clients in all circumstances. [This collection] adapts to every situation and to the pace of our clients’ lives.’

