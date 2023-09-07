Issey Miyake’s innovative IM Men label arrives outside Japan for the first time
IM Men, a menswear label centred on functionality from the Miyake Design Studio, arrives in a much-anticipated new London pop-up
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Issey Miyake aficionados will know that a multitude of labels make up the cult Japanese brand – from the eponymous womenswear line to signature Pleats Please and Homme Plissé, or Bao Bao, with its distinct geometric accessories. As of this week, IM Men – a menswear line designed by MDS, the Miyake Design Studio – arrives for the first time outside Japan in a new pop-up at the Issey Miyake store on London’s Brook Street.
Built on many of the same principles as the other labels in the conglomerate – it is particularly similar to 132 5. Issey Miyake in its origami-like experiments with form – IM Men is designed to withstand the rigours of everyday life while retaining the lightness and ease synonymous with Issey Miyake’s eponymous founder. With a focus on the quotidian wardrobe, all the pieces can be easily packed away without creasing while playful elements – lines of vivid colour, intricate pleated seams – give the collection a feeling of levity.
Issey Miyake’s IM Men label lands in London
In the brand’s words, it is about ‘integrating new ideas and experimental processes to make clothing of ease and comfort that brings about a sense of joy and new discoveries in everyday living’.
So what to expect from the limited-time London store? Highlights include the ‘Flat Bi-Colour’ series, whereby tailored coats and trousers can be folded completely flat, while gussets for ease of movement are boldly coloured for ‘visual delight’ (each piece is also made from an innovative wrinkle-resistant technical fabric, meaning they can be easily transported).
Meanwhile, the featherweight ‘Air Pleats’ pieces are some of the brand’s lightest yet, created from hollow thread and plant-derived polyester and with distinct pleated details. Finally, the ‘Motion’ series is defined by its ability to boldly transform: a pair of shorts rolls into a pair of trousers, a short jacket into an elongated coat.
As of now, the store will run from today (7 September 2023) for one month only, though it looks likely that this will just be the beginning of IM Men’s arrival in Europe – or indeed the world – with longer-term availability no doubt in the works.
IM Men is available from Issey Miyake at 10 Brook Street, London from September 7, 2023 for one month.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Modern Japanese houses inspiring minimalism and avant-garde living
We tour the best Japanese architecture and modern Japanese houses designed by international and local architects that open up possibilities for all types of lifestyle, from minimalist to communal in Japanese architecture.
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
2023 Seoul Biennale invites visitors to step into the outdoors
Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism 2023 has launched in the South Korean capital, running themes around nature and land through the lens of urbanism
By SuhYoung Yun Published
-
New Polaroid I-2 sees the revitalised brand continue to innovate
The Polaroid I-2 adds manual controls, digital connectivity and a host of high-quality improvements to this familiar creative tool
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Pleats Please Issey Miyake celebrates 30 years of innovation with colourful capsule
Founded in 1993, Pleats Please Issey Miyake was pioneering for its knife-edge pleated polyester. 30 years on, the Japanese brand celebrates with a new capsule
By Jack Moss Published
-
Tokujin Yoshioka on his new light-filled store for Issey Miyake in Ginza, Tokyo
Titled ‘Issey Miyake Ginza / 442’ the new store is summed up by ‘light, future and sustainability’, says Tokujin Yoshioka. Here, he takes Wallpaper* inside the new four-storey Ginza outpost
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Satoshi Kondo on continuing the design legacy of Issey Miyake
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Giorgio Armani’s top ten creative inspirations, from Eileen Gray to Issey Miyake
As part of his Wallpaper* October 2022 guest-edit, Giorgio Armani tells us about ten creatives that have inspired and energised him throughout his illustrious career
By Giorgio Armani Last updated
-
Tailored suits: make a style statement in a smart jacket
Smarten up your act with a selection of elegant men's jackets, whether your err towards check, pinstripe or tuxedo for your tailored suit
By Laura Hawkins Last updated
-
Issey Miyake and Tadanori Yokoo’s pop-culture inspired collaboration
Tarzan, Jaws and Marilyn Monroe all feature on a series of men's blousons which ‘give a sense of hope and look to the future'
By Danielle Demetriou Last updated
-
In prints: Patricia Schwoerer lenses S/S 2020’s standout trends
Take a magnifying lens to the most magnificent womenswear motifs of S/S 2020
By Laura Hawkins Last updated
-
Issey Miyake installs pleating machine at Homme Plissé Tokyo flagship
By Danielle Demetriou Last updated