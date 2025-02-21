Goldwin 0’s latest collection draws on the landscapes of Oregon, the home state of design director Nur Abbas

The colours and landscapes of Oregon inspire the S/S 2025 collection of Goldwin 0, an inventive offshoot of historic Japanese outdoor label Goldwin which is helmed by Nur Abbas, a designer whose impressive CV has seen stints at Gucci, Maison Margiela, Louis Vuitton, Yeezy and Nike ACG (he joined the brand as designer-in-residence for A/W 2023, and now has established a more permanent role as design director).

The S/S 2025 collection, which arrives in stores this month, seems a statement of intent from the designer: Portland, Oregon is his home town, where the designer splits his time between there and Goldwin’s offices in Tokyo and Toyama, Japan. As such, Goldwin 0 has an international air: starting as a conceptual project led by London-based studio OK-RM, it has since come to represent something more tangible, with Abbas instead translating Goldwin’s 70-year history into contemporary garments designed to be worn on the trail or street.

Goldwin S/S 2025 draws inspiration from Oregon

(Image credit: Courtesy of Goldwin)

With this collection, that evolution is solidified: a new logo introduces a creative refresh, while the campaign itself, which is photographed in Portland and across Oregon, situates Abbas’ garments in real-world – if occasionally surreal – scenes (one model crouches behind a car swathed in cling wrap; another wades through a pool of water, while the gap between a split-toe tabi sock is playfully filled with a frond of greenery).

The garments themselves are rooted in Goldwin’s history of innovative fabrications and a desire for protection against the elements, though with satisfying moments of strangeness – from futuristic curving seams and pockets to offbeat colour combinations – which we can see resonating with fans of brands like Kiko Kostadinov and AFFXWRKS. Meanwhile this season’s prints are inspired by the naturally occurring ‘mathematical patterns’ found in rock formations.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Goldwin)

Innovative construction also lies at the heart of the project: befitting the S/S 2025 season, garments are in-built with breathable vents, while the introduction of a new fabric, Pertex® Equilibrium – a super-lightweight fabric which nonetheless protects from the wind and rain – harks back to Goldwin’s roots in outdoor-wear (it has outfitted expeditions up Everest and international ski teams since its founding in 1951). Meanwhile a GORE-TEX 3-layer shell jacket is cleverly constructed from a single panel of fabric through Abbas’ typically dynamic approach to pattern-cutting.

The S/S 2025 collection will be available from today (21 February 2025) at Goldwin’s stores worldwide, as well as Ssense.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Goldwin)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Goldwin)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Goldwin)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Goldwin)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Goldwin)