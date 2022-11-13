Fuzzy and fluffy flourishes, made for dressing up this winter
From colourful capes to faux fur-wrapped heels, fuzzy and fluffy textures that are about anything but hibernation
Ordinarily, fuzzy and fluffy textures might suggest hibernation, but this season designers have used them as an altogether more flamboyant gesture – arriving in intense retina-searing hues or as a lavish and unexpected embellishment.
At Prada, colourful faux-fur panels sprout from the elbow and hem of elegant double-breasted jackets – an undeniable suggestion of opulence in a collection that co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons say is about the ‘process of defining the meaning of beauty, for today’.
A/W 2022’s fuzzy and fluffy flourishes
Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has long used flourishes of faux-fur in his richly crafted collections; for A/W22, intarsia capes envelop the body – complete with flashes of vivid colour – while furry cuffs and trims adorn the house’s collaboration with Adidas. Befitting the sumptuous mood, the collection is titled ‘Exquisite Gucci’.
An array of fuzzy accessories provide a playful climax to the season’s looks – at Dolce & Gabbana, a supersized furry tote bag comes in canary yellow, while Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection at Bottega Veneta includes a vertiginous platform heel, boldly wrapped in fluorescent orange faux fur.
A version of this article appears in the December 2022 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!
Model: Nyibol at Titanium Management. Casting: Svea Casting. Hair: Tomi Roppongi at Julian Watson Agency. Make-up: Victoria Martin using Tom Ford Beauty. Manicure: Sasha Goddard at Saint Luke using Dior Manicure Collection and Miss Dior Hand Cream. Photography assistants: Terry Graham, Andrew Swannell, Kate Rosewell. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt. Production assistant: Martha Elliott.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
