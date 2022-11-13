Fuzzy and fluffy flourishes, made for dressing up this winter

Ordinarily, fuzzy and fluffy textures might suggest hibernation, but this season designers have used them as an altogether more flamboyant gesture – arriving in intense retina-searing hues or as a lavish and unexpected embellishment.

At Prada, colourful faux-fur panels sprout from the elbow and hem of elegant double-breasted jackets – an undeniable suggestion of opulence in a collection that co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons say is about the ‘process of defining the meaning of beauty, for today’.

Bag, price on request, by Dolce & Gabbana. Earrings, £510, by Bottega Veneta. Tights, £26, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Georgia Devey Smith, fashion by Jason Hughes)



Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has long used flourishes of faux-fur in his richly crafted collections; for A/W22, intarsia capes envelop the body – complete with flashes of vivid colour – while furry cuffs and trims adorn the house’s collaboration with Adidas. Befitting the sumptuous mood, the collection is titled ‘Exquisite Gucci’.

An array of fuzzy accessories provide a playful climax to the season’s looks – at Dolce & Gabbana, a supersized furry tote bag comes in canary yellow, while Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection at Bottega Veneta includes a vertiginous platform heel, boldly wrapped in fluorescent orange faux fur.

Jacket, £2,290; earrings, £510; shoes, £1,510, all by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Georgia Devey Smith, fashion by Jason Hughes)

