Following the launch of its Venice-inspired perfumes in 2024, Bottega Veneta is entering its second fragrance chapter with the launch of the new Alta collection.

Alta takes a more expansive approach to perfumery than its predecessor, in terms of its size (an initial launch of ten fragrances as opposed to the Venice collection’s five), its reach (it is retailed at a more accessible price point and distributed more widely), and its inspiration (looking beyond Venice, to Italy and the wider world).

Each Alta fragrance comes in a glass bottle decorated with the brand’s signature Intrecciato pattern. It is an obvious homage to Bottega’s history, but also a nod to the line’s conceptual underpinning, with each fragrance an ‘interweaving’ of an ingredient from the house’s native Italy with an ingredient from another place in the world.

Take, for instance, Ricordami, a stracciatella-inspired fragrance that blends milky vanilla notes and crunchy, dark chocolate. Its name meaning ‘remember me’ in Italian, Ricordami, is meant to evoke childhood memories of ice cream melting on your fingers, but, to temper the sweetness, an oak wood essence is added to the blend.

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The same is true of Bare Morning, which blends the scent of Borotalco – an Italian baby powder that will be immediately evocative to anyone who grew up there – with Oceania sandalwood to create a cosy, skin-like fragrance. Other fragrances on the lighter end of the collection include Montebello, which takes its name from the Bottega’s leather atelier. Since the actual Montebello is surrounded by gardens, the perfume version is created with a blend of zesty, fresh blood orange essence with creamy North African neroli flower.

Balliamo, which means ‘let’s dance’ in Italian, is inspired by dancing under the trees at a garden party with a glass of prosecco in hand, with green notes of Italian white fig and the deeper woodiness of American cedarwood.

The fragrances graduate to richer notes, starting with Moment After, which combines very delicate Italian leather accords with warm vanilla. Night Sounds is meant to conjure the feeling of being both asleep and awake with a dark, resinous blend of Italian saffron accord and Vietnamese benzoin. Velvet Steps, inspired by the idea of secretly escaping in the night, blends liquorish-like Italian plum accord with a velvety Spanish labdanum. Finally, Crepuscolo, which is inspired by watching the last rays of sun sink beyond the sea, is a blend of salty Fior di Sale and dark South Asian oud.

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The Intrecciato-weave glass bottles are finished off with a wooden cap and gold-finished ring, which visually unites this new fragrance collection with the previous. Yet, Alta marks a new moment for the brand, as it aims to reach a broader global audience without sacrificing craftsmanship.

From 4 June 2026, the Alta Collection will be available on bottegaveneta.com, across Bottega Veneta boutiques and in department stores worldwide.