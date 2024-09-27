FILA’s A/W 2024 collection delivers performance on the field and style in the club
The legacy Italian sportswear brand debuts its Casa FILA collection, and an invitation to join its Bellissimo Country Club
In partnership with FILA
Drawing inspiration from an illustrious Italian heritage, the new ‘Casa FILA Collection’ continues the brand’s commitment to the twin pillars of style and performance and its mission to find beauty in the balance. The A/W 2024 collection and its accompanying ‘Bellissimo’ promotional campaign are also the first expressions of refreshed purpose and a new point of view, setting the tone for FILA’s future.
The campaign is set at FILA’s joyful and democratic reimagining of a traditional country club, typically a place of privilege and exclusivity, as a destination where anyone and everyone is invited to indulge in la vita bella through life-affirming sport and play.
From the intensity of a hard-fought tennis match to the satisfaction of post-game libations, Bellissimo is a show of grit and grace that simultaneously honours the sacrifice of sport and the celebration of the journey.
The Casa FILA Collection is showcased to full effect; an elevated assortment made for the club sport athlete of today, it spans designs that look as good off the court as they do on it. From revamped interpretations of FILA classics (the ‘BB1 Polo’, now in performance materials) to tennis looks that marry the brand’s classic design DNA with a modern twist, the collection delivers on both beauty and performance.
Together with the campaign, it celebrates FILA’s rich and colourful, 113-year history in sport and style. ‘A clear celebration of our Italian heritage, Bellissimo is FILA’s toast to living life to the fullest, in sport and in play,’ says Emily Maxey, the brand’s SVP of marketing, of the campaign. ‘FILA is at its best when we embrace the intersection of high performance and high style, and we wanted to highlight that in all aspects of this campaign. From the setting to the product to the interplay of sport and life, Bellissimo is an invitation to experience the fullest and most aspirational expression of FILA.’
‘FILA has a unique versatility that allows it to be as at home in the most exclusive country club as it is in the coolest nightclub,’ adds Andy Barr, the brand’s SVP of product. ‘From FILA brand ambassador Björn Borg to fashion models, musicians and artists, the versatility of the brand and product will continue to serve as a muse for us as we embark on a new era. The launch of the Casa FILA Collection is a first look at what’s to come.’
The Casa FILA Collection includes apparel and footwear for men and women. Now available at fila.com
