‘I take stories from the past as a lens to consider the present’: Erdem Moralıoğlu on two decades of transporting fashion
As a new retrospective book, ‘Erdem’, is released this week, the Canada-born designer joins Wallpaper* to reflect on the last 20 years of his eponymous label. ‘Everything’s changed and yet nothing has,’ he says
This week, Erdem and Rizzoli release a monograph titled Erdem, the first book to celebrate one of London’s most enduring and beloved independent fashion brands. Its publication kicks off a milestone 20th anniversary year for the brand, which will also shortly see the opening of a new Chelsea boutique on Sloane Street.
The book, described by the titular designer as ‘more of a manifesto than a retrospective’, takes readers on a journey through two decades of collections, and into the inspirations and references that have shaped Canada-born Erdem Moralıoğlu’s visual world. With photographic and written contributions from the likes of Alasdair McLellan, Juergen Teller, Christian Lacroix, Glenn Close, Inez & Vinoodh and more, the pages are heavy with history, romance, and poetry – the intoxicating house signatures familiar to the brand’s loyal followers.
Erdem Moralıoğlu on 20 years in fashion
In between his lauded S/S 2026 show at the British Museum during London Fashion Week and heading off to the Paris showroom, Erdem caught up with Wallpaper* from in front of an enormous bookshelf in his studio, absolutely stacked with volumes. One suspects he has devoured them all, from cover to cover, such is his insatiable thirst for storytelling.
Wallpaper*: Congratulations on 20 years in business! There’s a quote from you in the press release that says, ‘Fashion, to me, has always been a way to tell stories’. Has the story you want to tell now changed much from 20 years ago?
Erdem Moralıoğlu: The stories I’m interested in have always been about capturing a moment in time. For example, for S/S 2019, I did a collection celebrating the 19th-century performers Fanny [Frederick Park] and Stella [Ernest Boulton], who in today’s language would be called non-binary. For me, it was an interesting way to reflect on a lot of the discourse around gender identity that was happening in that moment. That approach has been quite consistent for me – taking stories from the past as a lens to consider the present – but I think the things I want to talk about have probably changed as I’ve evolved as a person.
W*: And how do you feel the Erdem woman has evolved in these two decades?
EM: She’s expanded. I was most interested at the beginning in these very special pieces that she was wearing to an event, but maybe I wasn’t thinking so much about her at, say, the moment she wakes up in the morning. What does she want to wear when she’s relaxing? I care more about those things now. Her world has gotten bigger. And maybe she’s become lots of different women, rather than this one rigid idea.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
W*: I love the idea of an ‘anti-muse’, which is the subject of Dr Maria Balshaw’s essay in the book. What does this phrase convey to you?
EM: Well, I suppose it speaks to this idea that not every collection comes from a place of ‘pretty’, but actually something a bit more interesting and complicated. For S/S 2025, I was thinking a lot about Radclyffe Hall, so the result was this collection that really explored tensions and accords between the masculine and feminine. With S/S 2024, my focus was on Debo Mitford – the late Duchess of Devonshire – who was obviously this high-society figure, but really the collection was more about the idea of inheritance. And actually Debo’s great-granddaughter Cecily was doing [an internship] in the atelier at the time, and was embroidering these curtains from the family seat at Chatsworth, which we used for one of the dresses – a beautiful manifestation of this concept of inheritance.
W*: In Anna Wintour’s introduction to the book, she mentions your preoccupation with the ‘aesthetic foibles and fancies’ of Britain. What does this mean to you?
EM: If I had to summarise it, it would be ‘the perfect imperfect’. Something that’s never quite totally right. You know, a gown worn with brogues.
W*: When compiling this book, was there a moment or memory that provoked a particularly strong emotional reaction in you?
EM: Oh yes, looking back at the early days. Reflecting on my childhood, coming over [from Canada] to study at the Royal College of Art, my graduate collection, starting out at London Fashion Week and thinking about all the people I showed with then and looking at where they are now – that sense of time. Everything’s changed and yet nothing has – it feels like five minutes ago. It was interesting to look back and realise I’m still the same person as I was.
W*: We’ve talked a lot about women, but in the book, Ib Kamara references ‘the Erdem man’ – who is this to you?
EM: I think Ib said that because he’s a total romantic, which is exactly what the Erdem man embodies!
W*: As someone with a deep love of history, how do you keep one eye on the present and future?
EM: I think by using my love of the past as a tool, or a trigger, rather than something to be restricted by. I love the idea that it can take you anywhere, and that by looking backward you can find the inspiration to create something which looks forward – which is what fashion ought to do.
Erdem, published by Rizzoli, is out now. Available from Waterstone’s and Barnes and Noble.
India is a writer and editor based in London. Specialising in the worlds of photography, fashion, and art, India is features editor at contemporary art and fashion bi-annual Middle Plane, and has also held the position of digital editor for Darklight, a new-gen commercial photography platform. Her interests include surrealism and twentieth century avant-garde movements, the intersection of visual culture and left-wing politics, and living the life of an eccentric Hampstead pensioner.
-
Refreshed China Tang at The Dorchester remains a love letter to 1930s Shanghai
Twenty years since it first opened, the beloved Cantonese restaurant in London has been subtly reinvigorated, pairing Haipai style with cosmopolitan decadence for milestones yet to come
-
What to see at Switzerland’s art museums this autumn and winter
World-class art, design and photography await at 11 Swiss museums. Take a video tour to peek inside, then plan your trip with our guide to the best exhibitions to see now and into 2026
-
‘Somebody is always obscured by the winner of history’: Stan Douglas considers race, gender and power in London
In an exhibition at London’s Victoria Miro Gallery, ‘Stan Douglas: Birth of a Nation and The Enemy of All Mankind’, the artist re-examines two works of fiction, a play and a film
-
Carla Rossi explores benchmark beauty standards in new photo book ‘Bellissima’
The photographer’s new publication explores the representation of women in Italian media culture
-
‘Scripted’ is a new book that explores the dark side of beauty photography
Photographer Alex Black’s images explore and subvert contemporary definitions of beauty – take a peek inside her new book
-
What is the relationship between fashion, photography and the domestic space? A new book explores
Adam Murray’s ‘The Domestic Stage: When Fashion Image Comes Home’ documents – and interrogates – the use of the domestic space in fashion imagery, from the 1990s to present, featuring memorable works from Corinne Day, Carrie Mae Weems and Tina Barney
-
Piers Hanmer on designing the sets for some of fashion’s most memorable images
A new book charts the era-defining work of British set designer Piers Hanmer, who was discovered by Annie Leibovitz and went on to work on some of fashion’s most inventive imagery, including spreads in Vogue, Vanity Fair and W Magazine
-
Remembering X-girl’s notorious 1994 fashion show, which starred a pre-fame Chloë Sevigny
A new book by Angela Hill, ‘X-girl Show’ – featuring an introduction by Chloë Sevigny – documents the cult label’s renegade 1990s fashion show, which took place in New York and captured a changing underground look
-
50 years of Santoni, the footwear brand steeped in Italian craft, celebrated in a new book
Inside ‘Santoni Meraviglia’, a richly illustrated new tome published by Assouline that tells the story behind the Italian brand’s meticulously crafted footwear
-
‘Independence, community, legacy’: inside a new book documenting the history of cult British streetwear label Aries
Rizzoli’s ‘Aries Arise Archive’ documents the last ten years of the ‘independent, rebellious’ London-based label. Founder Sofia Prantera tells Wallpaper* the story behind the project
-
This new book is a colourful ‘visual retrospective’ of Jonathan Anderson’s time at Loewe
Following the news of his exit from Loewe earlier this week, ‘Crafted World: Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe’ explores the British designer’s transformative tenure at the Spanish house – from runway shows to cultural initiatives