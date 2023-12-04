This year’s finest Christmas baubles for fashion fans

It’s the time of year to surrender to the season and deck the halls with a glimmering array of decorations and ornaments. For the style connoisseur, we’ve compiled a list of Christmas baubles to add a fashionable flourish to your tree, comprising designs from the world’s best-known designers, houses and brands. Whether Prada’s geometric glass spheres, Paul Smith’s signature-striped baubles, or animal-adorned decorations from Loewe, these luxurious decorations are made to treasure – or gift generously.

Christmas baubles for fashion fans

Prada

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

These distinctive glass ornaments – which arrive as a set of four – feature geometric motifs which recall the house’s Milanese design codes (the checkerboard design, for example, evokes the black-and-white floors of the first-ever Prada shop in the city’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade). Each bauble is completed with the Prada’s distinct logo.

Who’s it for: aficionados of the Italian powerhouse’s sleek design philosophy

Available from: prada.com, £380 for four, also available in red (top).

Paul Smith

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul Smith)

What says Paul Smith more than his colourful signature stripes? Eschew the Christmas tedium of red, green and gold with these rainbow-esque globes, which encapsulate the British designer’s playful, irreverent approach to design. Befitting Smith’s commitment to craft, each glass bauble is hand-painted and delivered in a branded gift box.

Who’s it for: those seeking a little colour therapy as grey winter days take hold

Available from: paulsmith.com, £50 for one.

Loewe

(Image credit: Courtesy of Loewe)

Part of the house‘s collaboration with Japanese ceramic artist Suna Fujita, this lovable guinea fowl-shaped bauble is part of an array of other animal-themed decorations which include a guinea foul, an otter, a panda and a (slightly more traditional) penguin. Crafted from blown glass, each features a Loewe-branded ribbon to be tied to trees or wreaths.

Who’s it for: those looking to populate their tree with a menagerie of unique characters

Available from: mytheresa.com , £75 for one.

Celine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

A surefire glimmer of luxury, Celine’s gilded gold baubles are shaped like the house’s ‘Triomphe’ logo (dating back to the house’s beginnings, its design was originally inspired by Paris’ Arc de Triomphe). Arriving in a set of three, each bauble is handpainted by the house’s artisans.

Who’s it for: the fashion magpie, whose festive decorations would not be complete without a requisite golden sheen

Available from: celine.com, £270 for three.

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy for Wedgwood

(Image credit: Courtesy of Harrods)

British designer Charles Jeffrey brings his anarchic approach to design to a series of baubles made in collaboration with Wedgwood. Taking the porcelain producer’s distinct blue and white ‘jasperware’ – originated by Josiah Wedgwood in the 1770s – Jeffrey adorns the classic design with colourful splatters of paint which are then refired in Wedgwood’s historic kilns. A series of paint-splashed crockery, from teapots to dinner plates, sit alongside.

Who’s it for: for those whose Christmas trees have an eclectic – if slightly chaotic – colour scheme

Available from: harrods.com, £150 for one.

Dior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

Forever synonymous with Parisian elegance, Dior’s glass baubles are crafted with the same delicacy and fastidious attention to detail as its fashion collections. Indeed, with their colourful crystal designs – complete with etched motifs – they are made to recall womenswear creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Cruise 2024 show held in Mexico earlier this year.

Who’s it for: Dior devotees who want a Christmas tree to match their look

Available from: dior.com, £800 for three.

Hermès

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hermès)

A refined trio of swallows makes up Hermès’ contribution to your Christmas tree, decorated with sweeping striped motifs recalling those found on the house’s famed silks. And, for another recognisable hint of the house, each one comes complete with a colourful handmade silk twill cord.

Who’s it for: those who favour a more discrete Christmas ornament (though just conspicuous enough to be spotted by those in the know)

Available from: hermes.com, £465 for three.

Cartier

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cartier)

Transferring its near-unparalleled expertise in jewellery making to these luxurious Christmas tree decorations, Cartier‘s trio of ‘Diabolo de Cartier’ baubles feature the house’s familiar panther motif (one of the three is even shaped like the feline symbol). Completing the designs – which are crafted from glass and porcelain – is a festive red ribbon, in Cartier’s distinct shade of ruby red.

Who’s it for: luxury devotees for whom only the most decadent decorations will suffice

Available from: harrods.com, £1,000 for three.