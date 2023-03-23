The best eye creams for men to reduce dark circles and puffiness

Eye creams are an oft-forgotten but game-changing element of any skincare regime, particularly for men, who, generally speaking, tend to keep their skincare routines on the more minimal side. Our edit of the best eye creams for men makes it easier to find the right product for looking after the most delicate and thin layer of skin. We’ve selected a cream, a serum and a mask, so men – and everyone else – can find just what they are looking for.

Best eye creams for men

Chanel N°1 eye cream

(Image credit: Chanel )

One of our favourite eye creams comes from Chanel’s N°1 skincare range, which derives most of its ingredients from the revitalising red camellia flower. We love it because after just a few uses, skin feels smoother, moisturised and, best of all, left with the bright, dewy look that means you appear fresh even if you haven’t had all the sleep you need.

The eye cream’s compact packaging makes it perfect for keeping in your bag and applying throughout the day and is especially good for air travel, when dry air and limited sleep can leave you needing an eye-refresh more than ever.

£58, available from harrods.com (opens in new tab)

Horace anti-dark circle serum

(Image credit: Horace)

Men’s skincare brand Horace has amassed such a dedicated following that its Paris store has queues outside. It is because its reasonably priced products really work. Its bestselling Anti-Dark Circle Serum is formulated with caffeine and mint floral water to instantly make you look more awake, as well as hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to hydrate and contour the delicate skin of that area.

£19, available from thegroomingclinic.com (opens in new tab)

111Skin cryo eye mask

(Image credit: 111Skin)

111Skin’s sheet masks are the go-to skincare pick-me-up for every celebrity, makeup artist and skincare aficionado. One of our favourites is its Cryo Eye Mask, which can be kept in the fridge and applied for 20 minutes whenever you need a quick depuffing and brightening. The Harley Street clinic of 111Skin’s founder, Dr Yannis Alexandrides, was the first to popularise the use of cryotherapy in the UK and his cryo-masks are specifically formulated to mimic (in an at-home format) the benefits of the freezing technology.

For an added boost, apply the brand’s Space Defence Bright Eye Lift Gel after the mask. It is formulated with patented NAC Y2, which Alexandrides originally developed to protect the skin of Russian astronauts from the accelerated ageing effects of space travel. As a result, the cream works remarkably well at strengthening the delicate skin around the eyes to diminish the appearance of further wrinkles.

cultbeauty.com (opens in new tab)