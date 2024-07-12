Andrés Reisinger makes Hourglass blush with bubblegum-pink drapes

For the next three days (July 12-15 2024) artist Andrés Reisinger brings his signature, luscious drapery to Hourglass cosmetics, for an ephemeral New York pop-up which celebrates the brand’s latest product drop, The Unreal Liquid Blush collection.

There is perhaps no better artist to devise a concept for a series of blushers. Pink is, after all, a near constant in his work, and a colour Reisinger has a profound relationship with, and speaks lyrically about.

The Andrés Reisinger Hourglass take over in New York (Image credit: Courtesy of Hourglass)

The collection palette, which features seven colourways including a warm coral named Future and a rich terracotta called Imagine, is, for Reisinger, ‘Everything that renders pink so important to me.’ The colour, he says, ‘Is a philosophical journey into the depths of the human essence and emotional resonance. Pink is a symbol both personal and universally relatable. It is warmth, comfort and security.’

This fascination has culminated in an artistic practice defined by a relentless exploration of pink hues: rose-coloured fur, space-age plastic furniture set in blush-toned lunar landscapes, and, again and again, those fantastical folds of pillowy bubblegum-hued fabric. It’s like Christo and Jeanne-Claude for the Barbie age.

The Andrés Reisinger Hourglass take over in New York (Image credit: Courtesy of Hourglass)

Reisinger’s dream-like images usually occupy the virtual-realm; as realistic as his digital renderings seem, a physical manifestation of his work is a rarity, and this is the first time the artist’s acclaimed Take Over series which has seen both virtual and - for the first time in November last year (2023) at Miami Design Week – physical urban spaces interrupted with powdery pink facades.

‘I see the digital and physical as complements rather than alternatives,’ Reisinger says. ‘Artistically, the digital world expands our creative boundaries into new possibilities, while the physical world grounds us in our bodily experiences, teaching us to translate these feelings into a new language.’ For visitors to the Hourglass pop-up, the experience will be something like stepping foot into an artfully wrapped present, complemented by the fact that mystery boxes of the brand’s skincare infused make-up will be available for the duration of the launch.

The Andrés Reisinger Hourglass take over in New York (Image credit: Courtesy of Hourglass)

Hourglass is a brand with one foot in the digital world and another in the physical, too. Much like Reisinger, the cosmetics line is known for its virality, with their products a mainstay of beauty TikTok and Instagram. But at the very heart of the brand is a commitment to the natural environment –– every product they develop is vegan and cruelty-free, and a share of profits is donated annually to an animal rights organisation.

The partnership with Reisinger is part of an ongoing series of artist collaborations, which, Hourglass founder and president Carisa Janes explains, ‘Come about organically through an appreciation for the creative work, a shared aesthetic vision and a desire to bring a new idea into the world that inspires people.’

The Andrés Reisinger Hourglass take over in New York (Image credit: Courtesy of Hourglass)

She was drawn to Reisinger for their mutual passion for innovation, his ability to make a bold statement, and the way his work invites ‘a new generation to enjoy art and have a moment of escapism’. Reisinger is equally discerning when it comes to his commercial partnerships, and he too recognises the kindred attention to detail. ‘Unlike many that prioritise image over quality, Hourglass values effectiveness as much as beauty,’ he says.

This disruptive installation presents a rare opportunity for visitors to engage with Reisinger’s work in a physical way, experiencing in real-life the textural and sensory elements that are enigmatic when seen on-screen. Inside the store there will be one of his famous Hortensia chairs, crafted from 20,000 petals –– a mesmerising feat of design and imagination that has helped cement Reisinger as one of the most sought-after artists of his generation.

The Andrés Reisinger Hourglass pop-up and art installation is located at 14 Prince Street New York, NY 10012, USA. It is open to the public from 10 am to 7pm on July 12th and July 13 from 11am to 5 pm on July 14th, 2024.

hourglasscosmetics.com