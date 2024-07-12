Andrés Reisinger makes Hourglass blush with bubblegum-pink drapes
Artist Andrés Reisinger speaks exclusively to Wallpaper* about his New York take over with Hourglass cosmetics
For the next three days (July 12-15 2024) artist Andrés Reisinger brings his signature, luscious drapery to Hourglass cosmetics, for an ephemeral New York pop-up which celebrates the brand’s latest product drop, The Unreal Liquid Blush collection.
There is perhaps no better artist to devise a concept for a series of blushers. Pink is, after all, a near constant in his work, and a colour Reisinger has a profound relationship with, and speaks lyrically about.
Andrés Reisinger takes over Hourglass cosmetics with luscious pink drapes
The collection palette, which features seven colourways including a warm coral named Future and a rich terracotta called Imagine, is, for Reisinger, ‘Everything that renders pink so important to me.’ The colour, he says, ‘Is a philosophical journey into the depths of the human essence and emotional resonance. Pink is a symbol both personal and universally relatable. It is warmth, comfort and security.’
This fascination has culminated in an artistic practice defined by a relentless exploration of pink hues: rose-coloured fur, space-age plastic furniture set in blush-toned lunar landscapes, and, again and again, those fantastical folds of pillowy bubblegum-hued fabric. It’s like Christo and Jeanne-Claude for the Barbie age.
Reisinger’s dream-like images usually occupy the virtual-realm; as realistic as his digital renderings seem, a physical manifestation of his work is a rarity, and this is the first time the artist’s acclaimed Take Over series which has seen both virtual and - for the first time in November last year (2023) at Miami Design Week – physical urban spaces interrupted with powdery pink facades.
‘I see the digital and physical as complements rather than alternatives,’ Reisinger says. ‘Artistically, the digital world expands our creative boundaries into new possibilities, while the physical world grounds us in our bodily experiences, teaching us to translate these feelings into a new language.’ For visitors to the Hourglass pop-up, the experience will be something like stepping foot into an artfully wrapped present, complemented by the fact that mystery boxes of the brand’s skincare infused make-up will be available for the duration of the launch.
Hourglass is a brand with one foot in the digital world and another in the physical, too. Much like Reisinger, the cosmetics line is known for its virality, with their products a mainstay of beauty TikTok and Instagram. But at the very heart of the brand is a commitment to the natural environment –– every product they develop is vegan and cruelty-free, and a share of profits is donated annually to an animal rights organisation.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
The partnership with Reisinger is part of an ongoing series of artist collaborations, which, Hourglass founder and president Carisa Janes explains, ‘Come about organically through an appreciation for the creative work, a shared aesthetic vision and a desire to bring a new idea into the world that inspires people.’
She was drawn to Reisinger for their mutual passion for innovation, his ability to make a bold statement, and the way his work invites ‘a new generation to enjoy art and have a moment of escapism’. Reisinger is equally discerning when it comes to his commercial partnerships, and he too recognises the kindred attention to detail. ‘Unlike many that prioritise image over quality, Hourglass values effectiveness as much as beauty,’ he says.
This disruptive installation presents a rare opportunity for visitors to engage with Reisinger’s work in a physical way, experiencing in real-life the textural and sensory elements that are enigmatic when seen on-screen. Inside the store there will be one of his famous Hortensia chairs, crafted from 20,000 petals –– a mesmerising feat of design and imagination that has helped cement Reisinger as one of the most sought-after artists of his generation.
The Andrés Reisinger Hourglass pop-up and art installation is located at 14 Prince Street New York, NY 10012, USA. It is open to the public from 10 am to 7pm on July 12th and July 13 from 11am to 5 pm on July 14th, 2024.
India is a writer and editor based in London. Specialising in the worlds of photography, fashion, and art, India is features editor at contemporary art and fashion bi-annual Middle Plane, and has also held the position of digital editor for Darklight, a new-gen commercial photography platform. Her interests include surrealism and twentieth century avant-garde movements, the intersection of visual culture and left-wing politics, and living the life of an eccentric Hampstead pensioner.
-
Roni Horn’s retrospective reflects her ‘refusal to fit into the mould of social expectations’
Roni Horn presents ‘The Detour of Identity’, her current solo exhibition at the Louisiana Museum of Art in Denmark
By Millie Walton Published
-
Francis Sultana takes the helm at David Gill Gallery and will ‘give back to design’
As David Gill becomes chairman, Francis Sultana takes over the reins as CEO of David Gill Gallery, with an ambition to support young and emerging designers
By Clare Dowdy Published
-
Pace Tokyo is a flowing Sou Fujimoto experience that ‘guides visitors through the space’
Art gallery Pace Tokyo, designed by Sou Fujimoto in a Studio Heatherwick development, opens in the Japanese capital
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Hermès heads to New York for a one-off show capturing ‘the pace, energy and optimism’ of the city
Yesterday evening (7 June 2024) at New York’s Pier 36, Nadège Vanhee held ‘The Second Chapter’ of her A/W 2024 Hermès womenswear show with an energetic, colour-saturated collection inspired by her former home city
By Jack Moss Published
-
Inside Cutler and Gross’ ‘warm and inviting’ New York address
As Cutler and Gross upsize to a new store on New York’s Mercer Street, we speak to designers Chris Leong and Dominic Leong of New York-based architecture firm Leong Leong about the space, which was inspired by ’archival libraries and reading rooms’
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Remembering Liquid Sky, the cult 1990s New York fashion store that was ‘also a scene’
As a new book is released, Liquid Sky founders Claudia Rey and Carlos Slinger tell Wallpaper’s Mary Cleary about the downtown fashion store that attracted New York’s underground and had Chloë Sevigny as a sales clerk
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Met Gala 2024 and ‘Sleeping Beauties’ exhibition: what to expect
Everything Wallpaper* knows about the Met Gala 2024 this evening (6 May 2024) – from the theme, exhibition and dress code to the A-list co-chairs
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Inside John Lobb’s timelessly elegant New York flagship, a trove for shoe lovers
John Lobb opens its 700 Madison Avenue store, a walnut wood-clad space filled with sophisticated footwear for any occasion or terrain
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Comme Si’s first store in Brooklyn is a design lover’s temple to socks
Sock and loungewear brand Comme Si launches a temporary Brooklyn store, a rich and inviting space created with designers Elias Studio, John Sohn and Yoonjee Kwak
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Inside Valentino’s vast new store on New York’s Madison Avenue
The three-floor Valentino boutique, which was formerly a longstanding flagship space for Calvin Klein, has been transformed into a beacon of Italian style
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
New York Fashion Week S/S 2024: Tory Burch to Willy Chavarria
New York Fashion Week S/S 2024 set off womenswear fashion month with a packed schedule spanning big-name debuts, runway returns and plenty of hometown favourites
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Last updated