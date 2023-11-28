Andrés Reisinger stages an all-pink IRL takeover in Miami

During Design Miami 2023, artist Andrés Reisinger stages an architectural takeover offering a real-life version of his virtual urban interventions. Over the summer, Reisinger created a series of dreamy images featuring pink fabric draped over building, either casually hanging from the facade or arranged in intricate knots and drapes.

Andrés Reisinger in Miami

(Image credit: Courtesy Andrés Reisinger)

‘I’ve always wanted to challenge the notion of “reality”,’ says Reisinger, whose architecture and design work exists mostly in the virtual sphere. ‘With the “Take Over” digital series I proposed a novel and democratic application of the interaction between the physical and digital realms, in the desire to create an uncanny and perhaps even disorienting experience for the viewer.

‘Taking cities, spaces that are physically and geographically strongly connotated, I staged my digital artworks in major capitals all over the world through social media, proposing an experience to be enjoyed as a community.’ Each image was constructed taking a city’s identity as a starting point, building from a series of distinctive features to create compositions that nod to a place’s aesthetic, culture and history.

(Image credit: Courtesy Andrés Reisinger)

Pink is a recurring colour in Reisinger’s work; it was the shade of the virtual take overs, and will be replicated in its physical version in Miami. ‘Pink is infused with implications that go far beyond aesthetics; it is an exploration into human experiences and participation, a symbol embodying layers of meaning, both personal and universal,’ he explains.

‘Pink manifests warmth, and elicits feelings of comfort and security: primal emotions that connect us to our earliest memories of protection, perhaps even from within the womb. It is also universality. It is the colour of living being’s organs, a commonality that binds us together despite our differences and disparities. Through pink, I emphasise this shared human experience, fostering a subconscious feeling of unity and belonging.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Andrés Reisinger)

For his first physical installation, Reisinger will stage a takeover of a building within the Miami Design District, taking his ballooning pink fabric to create a striking sculptural intervention. ‘The street and building are the perfect representation of everything that contemporary Miami is: vibrant, modern, welcoming and infused with creative possibilities.’

Concludes Reisinger: ‘“Take Over” proposes a new experience of art that encourages people to question their own assumptions about what constitutes a “real” work of art, and what constitutes a “real” experience in general. To me, anything that forms an experience is real, whether it be in the digital or physical spheres become secondary.’

'Take Over' by Andrés Reisinger is on view during Design Miami, 6-10 December 2023

78 NE 39th St

Miami

FL 33137

reisinger.studio