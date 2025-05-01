Japan has been a fertile source of inspiration for Studio Nicholson founder Nick Wakeman, who celebrated the 15th anniversary of the London-based label earlier this year. This is not only in her silhouettes – she favours the simplicity and reduction of Japanese minimalism – but also the idea of durability; clothes that are built to last, made to be mended, altered and worn, time and again.

‘I’m not saying our clothes will last your lifetime, everyone treats their clothes differently, but, particularly in Japan , there are men and women who've had their clothes for 50 years,’ she told Wallpaper* on the anniversary. ‘They really look after those pieces, and there's something quite beautiful in that. They feel authentic, and that's really what I'm trying to achieve, clothes that you grow with.’

Built to last: Studio Nicholson x POTR

After previously sourcing denim from Okayama, Japan, Wakeman continues her relationship with the country with a new collaboration: a series of accessories made with POTR, an offshoot of Yoshida & Co that specialises in nylon bags and accessories. Crafted from Japanese nylon in Studio Nicholson’s favoured shade of ‘darkest navy’ – a longtime signature of the label – the collection comprises three styles: a version of the ‘Bonsac’ drawstring bag, a messenger bag and a key pouch.

‘I first encountered Porter Yoshida on my first visit to Japan in 1999,' says Wakeman, referring to Yoshida & Co's flagship brand, ‘when my brother and I bought two motorcycle helmets and found these fantastic Porter helmet bags for them too from Tokyu Hands [department store],’ says Wakeman.

The fabric itself is tough and hardwearing, drawing on Japanese principles of durability. Constructed from three bonded layers of high-density nylon, each accessory is lined with 70D ripstop nylon for strength, while the outer is salt-treated to repel water (a fluorine-free alternative to the usual coatings used to protect nylon). They are completed with subtle POTR and Studio Nicholson branding, while Wakeman hopes the bags will gain a distinct ‘patina’ over time.

‘For me what stands out in our collaboration is the interesting colour of the nylon taffeta,’ she continues. ‘It is a really, really special material that is neither black, grey or navy, making it extremely versatile and the perfect accessory for any daily outfit. The “Bonsac” bag in particular creates an interesting shape and volume when worn – it changes your silhouette.’

The Studio Nicholson x POTR collection is available now from studionicholson.com as well as selected Studio Nicholson and Porter Yoshida & Co. stores worldwide.