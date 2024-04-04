Oslo: Made in Heaven is a decadent new Milan cake shop

Oslo: Made in Heaven is a delectable new Milan cake shop. Lebanese sisters Yasmin and Julie Audi, have expanded the Beirut-based business originally started by their mother, Nayal, in 1997, by opening their first European shop, which fuses the flavours of the Middle East with the elegance of Italian cafés.

Oslo’s slogan ‘made in heaven’ is a nod to its speciality angel cake. A light and airy sponge, made dairy-free and fat-free in a unique approach that enriches Milan’s culinary landscape. The café is an immersive experience, where guests can tailor their dessert to their preference. Angel cake slices, or whole cakes, can be customised with an abundance of toppings, from caramelised pistachios, sesame cotton candy, rose and matcha creams, and fresh fruits.

Lebanese flavours extend throughout the menu, which includes ice creams such as Rose Loukoum, Wild Orchid, and Coffee Toffee Crunch, as well as sorbets made from fresh seasonal fruit.

The Milan cake shop’s interior evokes the signature angel cake. An ethereal design by Benoît Dupuis and Rym Beydoun, the space features a finely tiled floor of cream and gold, which matches the countertop. Crisp white walls frame the interior, while the cakes remain the centrepiece.

‘We are thrilled to bring the spirit of Oslo: Made in Heaven to Milan, merging our Lebanese roots with the timeless elegance of Italian cafés,’ say the Audi sisters. ‘Oslo Milan is more than just a dessert shop; it's a celebration of family, creativity, and culinary craftsmanship. We invite everyone to join us on this journey as we continue to expand our sweet legacy, one heavenly bite at a time.’

Oslo: Made in Heaven is located at Via Filippo Corridoni 1 Milan oslomadeinheaven.com