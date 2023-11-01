Louis XIII cognac paves the way for sustainable luxury in spirits with new refill ritual at London’s Harrods

In partnership Louis XIII

Encouraging the ritual pleasure of luxury spirits in a responsible and sustainable manner, savouring the tastes, terroirs and aesthetics of the experience, taking time to appreciate the art and craftsmanship evident in handmade crystal – this is the mission of the legendary French Cognac Grande Champagne Maison Louis XIII.

Now the house’s Infinity Experience – allowing cognac connoisseurs to return their mouth-blown decanters to one of three Louis XIII boutiques globally for refilling, an infinite number of times – encourages a perpetual journey.

(Image credit: Courtesy Louis XIII)

Since 1874, Louis XIII Cognac has been made from the precious eaux-de-vie of Cognac Grande Champagne, handed down through generations and expertly blended. Today, under the guidance of cellar master Baptiste Loiseau, Louis XIII is the symbol of an enduring bond with both terroir and people.

For the Infinity Experience, the house has developed the Infinity Wheel, specially designed for the refilling of the classic Louis XIII decanter and installed exclusively in the UK at the Louis XIII Boutique, Harrods, London.

(Image credit: Courtesy Louis XIII)

Continuing Louis XIII's path towards a sustainable future, the two-stage client experience begins with a meticulous inspection and cleaning of each decanter. Once the decanter is resealed and returned to the Harrods Boutique, the second stage sees the Infinity Wheel set in motion, as part of a unique ritual.

In a spectacle only the decanter owner is privileged to witness; the rare, mahogany-coloured Louis XIII cognac flows from the refill capsule into the pristine decanter that is set within the Infinity Wheel, light dancing across its surfaces. The precious liquid grows deeper in complexity with each drop and, by the closing cycle of the Infinity Experience, the decanter is refilled and ready for future tasting experiences. The process finishes with a specially engraved medal being transferred onto the decanter, which can be registered like any decanter, via Louis XIII Society.

(Image credit: Courtesy Louis XIII)

By witnessing and participating in this special moment, the owner is immersed in the heritage and savoir-faire of Louis XIII, whilst pledging their own personal commitment to sustainability in luxury.

‘The world’s first refill experience in the luxury spirit industry makes it possible for Louis XIII to be refilled away from its birthplace in Cognac for the first time in history,’ says Anne-Laure Pressat, executive director of Louis XIII. ‘The innovation demonstrates our commitment to our vision of thinking a century ahead, and forms part of a series of commitments in Louis XIII’s quest for Sustainable Exception, safeguarding the brand and driving forward sustainability across the luxury spirits industry.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Louis XIII)

The house also recently completed a redesign of the classic decanter coffret that preserves key elements of colour, design, and heritage, but is now made entirely from 100 per cent recyclable cellulosic materials. The artful reworking reduces CO2 emissions relating to the packaging by 57 per cent, each coffret being 24 per cent lighter and 14 per cent smaller than the previous design and therefore facilitating shipping and transport.

This design approach that strives for a better future is certainly something we can all drink to – refillable decanters at the ready.

The Infinity Experience will be available at the Louis XIII boutique in London’s Harrods this winter, and is also available at boutiques in Cognac and Beijing, exclusively. The experience will be available for the classic 70cl decanter in the UK. Some very old decanters may potentially be too fragile for this new experience.

Please drink responsibly.