Louis XIII cognac paves the way for sustainable luxury in spirits with new refill ritual at London’s Harrods
French Cognac Grande Champagne Maison Louis XIII will be offering its UK customers a decanter-refilling ritual at Harrods this festive season
In partnership Louis XIII
Encouraging the ritual pleasure of luxury spirits in a responsible and sustainable manner, savouring the tastes, terroirs and aesthetics of the experience, taking time to appreciate the art and craftsmanship evident in handmade crystal – this is the mission of the legendary French Cognac Grande Champagne Maison Louis XIII.
Now the house’s Infinity Experience – allowing cognac connoisseurs to return their mouth-blown decanters to one of three Louis XIII boutiques globally for refilling, an infinite number of times – encourages a perpetual journey.
Since 1874, Louis XIII Cognac has been made from the precious eaux-de-vie of Cognac Grande Champagne, handed down through generations and expertly blended. Today, under the guidance of cellar master Baptiste Loiseau, Louis XIII is the symbol of an enduring bond with both terroir and people.
For the Infinity Experience, the house has developed the Infinity Wheel, specially designed for the refilling of the classic Louis XIII decanter and installed exclusively in the UK at the Louis XIII Boutique, Harrods, London.
Continuing Louis XIII's path towards a sustainable future, the two-stage client experience begins with a meticulous inspection and cleaning of each decanter. Once the decanter is resealed and returned to the Harrods Boutique, the second stage sees the Infinity Wheel set in motion, as part of a unique ritual.
In a spectacle only the decanter owner is privileged to witness; the rare, mahogany-coloured Louis XIII cognac flows from the refill capsule into the pristine decanter that is set within the Infinity Wheel, light dancing across its surfaces. The precious liquid grows deeper in complexity with each drop and, by the closing cycle of the Infinity Experience, the decanter is refilled and ready for future tasting experiences. The process finishes with a specially engraved medal being transferred onto the decanter, which can be registered like any decanter, via Louis XIII Society.
By witnessing and participating in this special moment, the owner is immersed in the heritage and savoir-faire of Louis XIII, whilst pledging their own personal commitment to sustainability in luxury.
‘The world’s first refill experience in the luxury spirit industry makes it possible for Louis XIII to be refilled away from its birthplace in Cognac for the first time in history,’ says Anne-Laure Pressat, executive director of Louis XIII. ‘The innovation demonstrates our commitment to our vision of thinking a century ahead, and forms part of a series of commitments in Louis XIII’s quest for Sustainable Exception, safeguarding the brand and driving forward sustainability across the luxury spirits industry.’
The house also recently completed a redesign of the classic decanter coffret that preserves key elements of colour, design, and heritage, but is now made entirely from 100 per cent recyclable cellulosic materials. The artful reworking reduces CO2 emissions relating to the packaging by 57 per cent, each coffret being 24 per cent lighter and 14 per cent smaller than the previous design and therefore facilitating shipping and transport.
This design approach that strives for a better future is certainly something we can all drink to – refillable decanters at the ready.
The Infinity Experience will be available at the Louis XIII boutique in London’s Harrods this winter, and is also available at boutiques in Cognac and Beijing, exclusively. The experience will be available for the classic 70cl decanter in the UK. Some very old decanters may potentially be too fragile for this new experience.
Please drink responsibly.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Children’s furniture by House of RoRo is practical and playful
Designer Anne-Sophie Rosseel launches House of RoRo, a children’s furniture brand whose inaugural collection, ‘Interlockables’, features multifunctional, scalable designs
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Georgie Wolton’s No. 34 Belsize Lane in Camden gets Grade II listing
No. 34 Belsize Lane in Camden, London, by Georgie Wolton, is recognised as a modernist gem
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
V&A East announces ‘The Music Is Black: A British Story’, its first major exhibition
London’s V&A East to examine the cultural impact of Black British music with its inaugural exhibition in 2025
By Hannah Silver Published
-
New Harrods restaurant opens with world-renowned chef Björn Frantzén
Neo-Nordic cuisine is infused with Asian flavour at new Harrods restaurant Frantzén Studio
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Harrods Fresh Market Hall overhauled by David Collins Studio
By Luke Halls Last updated
-
Introducing the only wine glass you’ll ever need, designed by the world’s best critic
By Elly Parsons Last updated
-
Martin Brudnizki gives Harrods’ wine rooms a full-bodied make-over
By Elly Parsons Last updated
-
Top 12 deliciously designed Easter eggs for 2018
Hop into Easter with the best-looking and tasting chocolate treats of 2018. From mini-marvels to secret surprises, feast your eyes (and your appetite).
By Luke Halls Last updated
-
Christmas countdown: the most dazzling advent calendars around
By Celeste Chipperfield Last updated