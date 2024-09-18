Fortnum & Mason go mad for mushrooms with a fun series of autumnal events

Autumn is the season for slow-cooked, comforting meals, making the most of the bountiful harvest of succulent root vegetables and wild garlic in season. There is something in the days before the winter chill sets in which evokes community gatherings and a spirit of sharing, which is exactly what Fortnum & Mason have drawn upon with an inaugural programme of events in its new Food & Drink Studio. Kicking-off this year, it encourages guests to explore the world of fungi, mushrooms and microorganisms through a series of masterclasses, panel discussions, and supper clubs.

Fortnum & Mason go mad for mushrooms

(Image credit: Fortnum & Mason)

As avid foragers prepare to scout out flourishing mushrooms and tucked away truffles, Fortnum & Mason ushers in guests to learn about the benefits of fungi. Sharing more DNA with a human than with plants, mushrooms are a pivotal part in the world's ecosystem. The Food & Drink Studio is bringing together scientists and chefs to share expert knowledge and their adoration of the humble mushroom and its impact on food, health and the environment.

(Image credit: Fortnum & Mason)

Key events to jot down in your diary would be ‘Cooking for Gut Health’ with specialist in hepatology and gastroenterology, Dr Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed, who made history as the first ever doctor to win MasterChef in 2017. A ‘Truffle Evening’ will tickle the taste buds with Fortnum’s very own 45 Jermyn St. restaurant pop up at the Food & Drink Studio. Fortnum & Mason also welcome Kew Gardens to host a panel discussion where guest speakers will be looking at the importance of fungi in supporting the environment to packaging solutions. For any guests who are not mushroom-lovers do not fret, the events programme also includes informative events on other focus ingredients including plenty of cheese and wine.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fortnum & Mason)

The Food & Drink Studio has become a platform to explore agricultural and scientific developments that are igniting conversations in the food and drink industry. What better way to expand your knowledge than over a curated supper club or getting hands-on through an array of masterclasses. From conversations with Kew Gardens to a foraged foods supper club with The Wild Room, the seasonal programme leaves a delightful taste.

For the full list of events, please visit fortnumandmason.com