Omnom’s chocolate sculptures unite design, taste and sustainability from bean to bite

Omnom and Theodóra Alfreðsdóttir whip up a harmonious blend of chocolate and design, creating a showcase of delectable confectionary morsels that taste as good as they look.

Omnom, a small-batch Icelandic chocolatier, united with product designer Alfreðsdóttir to think of a solution to reduce waste within the chocolate-making process. Husk is a common by-product of the cacao bean, with six kilos of husk collected every day at Omnom alone.

Merge by Omnom and Theodóra Alfreðsdóttir

Merging their creative minds, the impactful team tapped into the cacao shell's potential. As a result, their collaboration aims to create a circular system within the chocolate industry, where the by-product and end product meet in the form of small husk sculptures that display tasty chocolate shapes.

The partnership came about on the occasion of Design March, the annual Icelandic design festival, which hosts more than 100 events across the city of Reykjavik, held in late April over five days. The project was exhibited at the Omnom Chocolate Factory, where visitors could immerse themselves in the story of chocolate’s origin, from bean to bite.

Through flavours, Omnom nods to its Icelandic roots, with birch, barley, liquorice, and rhubarb chocolate bonbons. The larger rectangular chocolate blocks feature speckled detailing that is inspired by surrounding landscapes. Alfreðsdóttir shares the same Icelandic connection, channelling her adoration for her country through the sculptural husk plinths the chocolate sits on, which touch on personal memories for the London-based designer.

Much like the flavours, the designs are inspired by Icelandic nature and culture. In Alfreðsdóttir's notable geometric style, they come in a variety of shapes, from smooth spheres, to pointed cone shapes, and curved crisp-like forms.

