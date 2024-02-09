Mothaiba pandan vodka infuses your martini with Asian botanicals
Mothaiba is a new pandan vodka – made with pandan leaves from Vietnam – for the perfect martini to toast good fortune in the Year of the Wood Dragon
Mothaiba pandan vodka may answer your craving for the perfect crisp vodka martini – ideal to toast good fortune, wisdom and success in the upcoming Year of the Wood Dragon (also see Lunar New Year accessories for your celebration). Mothaiba’s founder Liliane Nguyan, a Vietnam-born former interior designer, had just such a craving when she was inspired to craft a flavourful spirit for ‘adventurous and inquisitive drinkers’.
The inspiration came from UK-based Nguyen pining for nostalgic comforts. ‘I missed the flavours I grew up with in childhood, but I only ever saw them showcased in traditional forms, such as confectionery,’ says Nguyen. ’I wanted to reinterpret those flavours but in a more grown-up fashion, a refined spirit. And I wanted a martini.’
Mothaiba pandan vodka for a martini with a twist
Nguyen used British grain vodka redistilled by a small family distiller using fresh pandan leaves imported from Vietnam. The result is a neatly packaged, fine-tuned spirit that flirts with the taste buds.
Mothaiba – named after the expression ‘Mot Hai Ba!’ that people exclaim before a toast in Vietnam – is also infused with makrut lime leaves, lime zest and ginger to create a crisp and refreshing flavour.
Nguyen notes, ‘Although it is distilled with four botanicals, the main focus of the vodka is pandan. On the nose, it has a very earthy, biscuit-y note, with a strong fresh pandan smell. The citrus leaves and zest help to give the flavour profile a lift but aren't heavy enough to overshadow the pandan.’
As well as making a fine martini, Mothaiba is versatile and adaptable for an anytime summery spritz coupled with the tart flavours of a pomelo, poured over ice. ‘Get playful and make yourself a tropical cocktail in the middle of winter, and stick a paper umbrella in it, if that's your thing,’ says Nguyen.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Baccarat Residence is a synergy of art and the iconic New York City skyline
Baccarat Residence by Joe Serrins Studio draws on its ‘quintessential’ Midtown New York City skyline views and its owners' art collection
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
In fashion: the best of S/S 2024 in 12 transporting looks and accessories
The looks and objects that encapsulate S/S 2024’s mood of escape and discovery, from crystal-studded sunglasses to behemothic beach bags
By Jack Moss Published
-
Lexus LM wants you to have the back-seat ride of your life
The back of the Lexus LM has the space, grace and accoutrements to rival a Rolls-Royce. Can this upscale minivan reinvent the luxury car?
By Jonathan Bell Published