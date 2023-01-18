Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in decadent style with Martell’s Assemblage du Lapin cognac

Martell is celebrating Lunar New Year with a cognac called L’Or de Jean Martell 1715 Assemblage du Lapin. Available for a limited time to mark the Year of the Rabbit, it is a special edition of one of the house’s most exceptional creations, L’Or de Jean Martell, a distinctive blend of more than 400 rare eaux-de-vie that explodes into an ever-changing bouquet of citrus, gingerbread, and woody notes the second it hits the tongue.

The Assemblage du Lapin edition follows the successful release of Assemblage du Tigre in 2022 and marks the latest addition to Martell’s Zodiac Edition collection. It takes the aromatic profile of the original L’Or de Jean Martell 1715 and enriches it with the slight sweetness of notes that range from candied apricots to dried prunes to syrupy maraschino and amarena cherries. It is rounded out with more delicate flavours of acacia honey and chamomile, before finishing with the rich perfume of myrrh.

Martell’s Year of the Rabbit cognac

(Image credit: Martell)

Assemblage du Lapin comes in a fittingly decadent crystal decanter adorned with gold-painted touches and a crystal stopper shaped like a rabbit, crafted by artisans at French crystal house Daum.

Martell will add to the L’Or de Jean Martell 1715 Zodiac Collection each year, unveiling an exclusive, individually numbered collection, evoking the character of the year’s zodiac animal.

The series joins the house’s varied catalogue of cognacs, spanning from timeless classics such as Cordon Bleu, a complex blend with hints of spicy orchid fruits, to experimental creations like Blue Swift, made of VSOP (very superior old pale) cognac and finished in bourbon casks.

martell.com (opens in new tab)