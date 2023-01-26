A.P.C. launches luxury olive oil with a historic French château

Fashion and olive oil might not seem like a natural pairing, but one taste of A.P.C.’s new olive will have you reconsidering. The French fashion brand best known for its high-quality basics has partnered with the Moulin des Ombres mill at the historic Château de Montfrin, a sprawling estate that counts Saint Francis of Assisi, Saint Louis, and King Louis XIII among its past visitors and now is home to the Domaine des Captives vineyard as well as the olive oil mill.

(Image credit: A.P.C)

The A.P.C. oil is derived from Tuscan olive trees and has a smooth and mild taste, with an equal balance of green-tasting freshness and earthy bitterness.

'This variety, found in the collection of the Agricultural Sciences and Technology University in Florence, didn’t interest anyone due to its small size,’ explains the founder of the Moulin des Ombres, Jean-René de Fleurieu. ‘We decided to develop and grow it under the new name Tosca. Agronomically speaking, it is very satisfying, but it is disappointing in terms of productivity, which is why it was abandoned in most cases.’

(Image credit: A.P.C)

The result is a unique olive oil, pressed using the latest technologies to preserve the integrity of what is essentially pure fruit juice. A.P.C founder Jean Touitou recommends enjoying the oil by toasting bread and pouring a dash on top while the bread is still piping hot.

Delicious as it is, the oil also looks good too (as you might expect from a fashion brand) with its glass bottle decorated with an original label by Mathias Augustyniak from the M/M (Paris) graphic studio and accompanied by a chic graphic tea towel. All in all, it is an ideal gift for any fashion or food aficionado.

