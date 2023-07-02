This milkshake recipe is the perfect antidote for summertime heat
This American diner-style milkshake recipe from our archives is a cool rediscovery
This milkshake recipe – a slender, stripy offering originally featured in Wallpaper* magazine’s March/April 1998 issue – was inspired by classic American diner fare.
Entertaining Director Melina Keays remembers the story: ‘We had fun doing the American Diner story. I remember squirting the chocolate syrup down the sides of the glass for the shake.’
We rediscovered the recipe on a search through our archives for the perfect antidote to the summertime heat and have been sipping it ever since. Easy on the eyes and even easier to drink, this is the perfect treat for a sophisticated sweet tooth. And best of all? It's super-easy to make.
Sweet relief is only minutes away…
Ingredients
Serves 1
240ml or 1/2 pt of milk
3 scoops vanilla ice cream
chocolate syrup
Method
Put milk and ice cream in a blender and whizz until smooth.
Pour into a glass.
Squirt chocolate syrup down the sides of the glass at regular intervals.
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
